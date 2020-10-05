High school football: Week 6's top games -- Metro visits Beggs, Cascia hosts No. 1 Vian in 2A showdowns

All games 7 p.m. Friday unless noted

1. District 2A-7: No. 5 Metro Christian (3-2, 2-0) at No. 3 Beggs (3-1, 2-0)

The outlook: Stakes again are high in this matchup. These teams met in the semifinals the past two years with a berth in the title game on the line. This year, the winner will likely win the district. Metro prevailed 42-31 in 2019 and Beggs won 33-28 in 2018.

Key players: Beggs wideout/defensive back Kendal Daniels is a Texas A&M commit having a strong season on both sides of the ball as is running back/DB CJ Brown, another major college recruit. Daniels had a pick-6 and caught a TD pass in last year's semifinal. Metro linebacker Cade Gibson leads a defense that has posted two shutouts in a row and starting quarterback Colton Cook, a move-in from Jenks, directs an offense that has scored more than 40 points in all of the Patriots' three wins.

Quotable: Metro coach Jared McCoy said, "I wish this was in Week 10 for the district championship because we've still got a lot of room to grow. We ran into a buzzsaw at Holland Hall (in Week 3), but we've made improvements the past two weeks. Beggs has always had a good offensive and defensive front, but now they also have two Division I, Power 5 players. This should be a fun game."