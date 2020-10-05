High school football: Week 6's top games -- Metro visits Beggs, Cascia hosts No. 1 Vian in 2A showdowns

All games 7 p.m. Friday unless noted
1. District 2A-7: No. 5 Metro Christian (3-2, 2-0) at No. 3 Beggs (3-1, 2-0)
The outlook: Stakes again are high in this matchup. These teams met in the semifinals the past two years with a berth in the title game on the line. This year, the winner will likely win the district. Metro prevailed 42-31 in 2019 and Beggs won 33-28 in 2018.
Key players: Beggs wideout/defensive back Kendal Daniels is a Texas A&M commit having a strong season on both sides of the ball as is running back/DB CJ Brown, another major college recruit. Daniels had a pick-6 and caught a TD pass in last year's semifinal. Metro linebacker Cade Gibson leads a defense that has posted two shutouts in a row and starting quarterback Colton Cook, a move-in from Jenks, directs an offense that has scored more than 40 points in all of the Patriots' three wins.
Quotable: Metro coach Jared McCoy said, "I wish this was in Week 10 for the district championship because we've still got a lot of room to grow. We ran into a buzzsaw at Holland Hall (in Week 3), but we've made improvements the past two weeks. Beggs has always had a good offensive and defensive front, but now they also have two Division I, Power 5 players. This should be a fun game."
Beggs coach David Tenison said, "It's a typical Metro team — they play hard and throw the ball well. We'll have to keep making plays and minimize our mistakes. Like the last two games with them, it's going to come down to who makes the last play. Our execution has been improving the last two weeks and we're getting better."
Series history: Metro leads 8-4. Before 2018, the teams had not played each other since Metro's 48-13 win in 2003.
2. 2A-5: No. 1 Vian (5-0, 2-0) at No. 7 Cascia Hall (4-1, 2-0)
The outlook: This will likely determine the district title. These traditional powers meet for the first time since 2001.
Key players: Vian quarterback Javyn Wright has rushed for 980 yards and 15 TDs this season. He rarely passes, but when he does, it usually produces a big play. His cousin, Arkansas commit nose tackle Solomon Wright, has 14 tackles for losses in four games. He had five last week in a 58-7 win over Roland, which had minus-48 yards rushing. Cascia QB Cooper Mullen has passed for 631 yards and nine TDs. Last week, Andrew Warthan caught two TD passes and picked off two passes in a 34-20 win over Spiro. And if Cascia has a chance for an upset, it will need to win the special-teams battle. Cascia's Cooper Lai had 189 yards on four kick returns last week.
Series history: Cascia leads 2-1. Vian won a 1992 playoff game while Cascia outscored the Wolverines 101-0 in two wins over 2000-01.
3. 6AII-2: No. 8 Sand Springs (4-1, 2-0) at No. 5 Booker T. Washington (3-2, 1-1)
The outlook: Although Washington routed the Sandites the past three years, this series has been filled primarily with very competitive games, and this should be another.
Notable: Each team has a new head coach this year — Bobby Klinck for Sand Springs and Jonathan Brown for Washington. Klinck was 1-1 against the Hornets as East Central's head coach in 2012-13. ... Jaden King's four interceptions last week against Bartlesville set a Washington record. Among those previously with three in a game were R.W. McQuarters, Jamal West and Myles Tease.
Series history: Washington leads 16-7, with Sand Springs' last win coming in the 2015 semifinals.
4. 6AI-II: No. 5 Union (0-4, 0-1) at No. 7 Mustang (3-2, 1-1)
The outlook: Union tries to avoid its first 0-5 start since the winless 1977 season and avenge last year's 23-21 loss to Mustang. If Union can get untracked with a win, it has the potential to finish second in the district.
Notable: This will be Union's fifth consecutive road game.
Series history: Union leads 7-1 in a series that began in the 2005 6A state final. Four of the games have been decided by a TD or less.
5. 6AII-2: No. 4 Choctaw (3-2, 2-0) at No. 1 Bixby (4-0, 1-0)
The outlook: Choctaw's defense, led by Oklahoma defensive back commit Jordan Mukes, will try to slow down the high-scoring Spartans, who are averaging 51.5 points. Choctaw, coming off two close district wins, has 96 points in five games.
Series history: First meeting.
Best of the rest
• 5A-4: No. 4 Collinsville (5-0, 2-0) at Claremore (4-1, 2-0): Claremore is adjusting to the loss of starting QB Noah Smallwood due to a season-ending knee injury. Scout Cutsinger, in his first QB start last week, passed for two TDs and ran for another in a 33-0 win over Memorial.
• 5A-3: No. 6 Coweta (4-1, 2-0) at East Central (3-1, 1-1) — Coweta visits East Central's stadium for the second time in three weeks -- the first trip resulted in a 56-7 win over Edison. Coweta, without a home stadium so far in 2020 due to a preseason accident, is 10-1 on the road in the past two seasons.
• 6AI-2: Edmond North (1-3, 1-1) at No. 1 Owasso (5-0, 2-0), 7:30 p.m. Friday — All four of Edmond North's games have been decided by seven points or less.
• 2A-8: Sperry (3-2, 2-0) at No. 6 Adair (4-1, 2-0) — The four district leaders will be cut to two on Friday as Rejoice Christian visits Claremore Sequoyah.
• 3A-4: Vinita (4-1, 2-0) at No. 3 Holland Hall (5-0, 2-0) — A good measuring stick for improved Vinita, which has posted four wins against teams that are a combined 2-16.
Barry Lewis
918-581-8393
Twitter: @BarryLewisTW
