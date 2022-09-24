High School football: Week 5 schedule

All games 7 p.m. unless noted
Thursday
Broken Arrow at Norman North
Regent Prep at Summit Christian
Friday
Ada at Hilldale
Adair at Salina
Afton at Wyandotte
Allen at Stroud
Stillwater at B.T. Washington
OKC Grant at Bartlesville
Victory Christian at Beggs
Berryhill at Muldrow
Bethel at Kellyville
Bishop Kelley at Collinsville
People are also reading…
Southmoore at Bixby
Bristow at Dewey
Broken Bow at Fort Gibson
Cascia Hall at Central
Cushing at Catoosa
Seminole at Checotah
Choctaw at OKC Capitol Hill
Chouteau at Woodland
Grove at Claremore
Claremore Sequoyah at Rejoice Christian
Skiatook at Cleveland
Wesleyan Christian at Copan
Coweta at Sapulpa
Depew at Midway
Dewar at Velma-Alma
Durant at Glenpool
Memorial at East Central
Hale at Edison
Putnam City at Edmond Deer Creek
Edmond Memorial at Norman
Edmond Santa Fe at Edmond North
Moore at Enid
Sequoyah (Tahlequah) at Henryetta
Verdigris at Holland Hall
Oklahoma Union at Hominy
Inola at Jay
Jenks at Westmoore
Kansas at Morris
Prague at Keys
Kiefer at Sperry
Liberty at Konawa
Lawton at Ponca City
Lawton Eisenhower at OKC McGuinness
Stigler at Locust Grove
North Rock Creek at Mannford
Miami at McLain
Perkins-Tryon at Metro Christian
Mounds at Savanna
Putnam West at Muskogee
Owasso at Mustang
Shawnee at MWC Carl Albert
Noble at El Reno
Nowata at Vinita
OKC Northwest Classen at Putnam North
Warner at Okemah
Okmulgee at Westville,
Oologah at Wagoner
Tonkawa at Pawnee
Poteau at Madill
Rogers at Pryor
Roland at Vian
Sallisaw at Stilwell
Sand Springs at Tahlequah
Alex at Davenport
Yukon at Union
McAlester at Del City