 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Week 5 schedule

High School football: Week 5 schedule

  • Updated
  • 0
Victory Christian vs Beggs (copy)

Victory Christian and Beggs meet Friday for the first time since Victory's 27-26 win last season.

 Ian Maule, Tulsa World

All games 7 p.m. unless noted

Thursday

Broken Arrow at Norman North

Regent Prep at Summit Christian

Friday

Ada at Hilldale

Adair at Salina

Afton at Wyandotte

Allen at Stroud

Stillwater at B.T. Washington

OKC Grant at Bartlesville

Victory Christian at Beggs

Berryhill at Muldrow

Bethel at Kellyville

Bishop Kelley at Collinsville

People are also reading…

Southmoore at Bixby

Bristow at Dewey

Broken Bow at Fort Gibson

Cascia Hall at Central

Cushing at Catoosa

Seminole at Checotah

Choctaw at OKC Capitol Hill

Chouteau at Woodland

Grove at Claremore

Claremore Sequoyah at Rejoice Christian

Skiatook at Cleveland

Wesleyan Christian at Copan

Coweta at Sapulpa

Depew at Midway

Dewar at Velma-Alma

Durant at Glenpool

Memorial at East Central

Hale at Edison

Putnam City at Edmond Deer Creek

Edmond Memorial at Norman

Edmond Santa Fe at Edmond North

Moore at Enid

Sequoyah (Tahlequah) at Henryetta

Verdigris at Holland Hall

Oklahoma Union at Hominy

Inola at Jay

Jenks at Westmoore

Kansas at Morris

Prague at Keys

Kiefer at Sperry

Liberty at Konawa

Lawton at Ponca City

Lawton Eisenhower at OKC McGuinness

Stigler at Locust Grove

North Rock Creek at Mannford

Miami at McLain

Perkins-Tryon at Metro Christian

Mounds at Savanna

Putnam West at Muskogee

Owasso at Mustang

Shawnee at MWC Carl Albert

Noble at El Reno

Nowata at Vinita

OKC Northwest Classen at Putnam North

Warner at Okemah

Okmulgee at Westville,

Oologah at Wagoner

Tonkawa at Pawnee

Poteau at Madill

Rogers at Pryor

Roland at Vian

Sallisaw at Stilwell

Sand Springs at Tahlequah

Alex at Davenport

Yukon at Union

McAlester at Del City

barry.lewis@tulsaworld.com

0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert