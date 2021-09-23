 Skip to main content
High school football: Week 4 results, schedule
High school football: Week 4 results, schedule

  • Updated
Video courtesy of FOX23

All games 7 p.m. unless noted

Thursday

Broken Arrow 19, Westmoore 12

Friday

Chelsea at Chouteau

Collinsville at Hale

Adair at Dewey

Oklahoma Union at Afton

Mounds at Allen

B.T. Washington at Choctaw

Barnsdall at Claremore Christian

Bixby at Bartlesville

Henryetta at Beggs

Berryhill at Inola

McAlester at Bishop Kelley

Bluejacket at Copan

Bristow at Miami

Stilwell at Broken Bow

Woodland at Caney Valley

Heavener at Cascia Hall

Skiatook at Catoosa

Vinita at Central

Claremore at Glenpool

Kansas at Claremore Sequoyah

Cleveland at Wagoner

Commerce at Pawhuska

Coweta at Edison

Tuttle at Cushing

Foyil at Dewar

Wellston at Drumright

Rogers at East Central

Stillwater at Edmond Deer Creek

Edmond Santa Fe at Edmond Memorial

Eufaula at Hartshorne

Fort Gibson at Muldrow

Grove at Oologah

Haskell at Kiefer

Holland Hall at Mannford

Hominy at Pawnee

Jay at Verdigris

Kellyville at Meeker

Keys at Vian

Okemah at Liberty

Lincoln Christian at Tahlequah Sequoyah

Locust Grove at Westville

McLain at Sallisaw

Memorial at Sapulpa

Okmulgee at Metro Christian

Victory Christian at Morris

Muskogee at Putnam City West

Mustang at Norman North

NOAH at KC Northeast

Norman at Yukon

Sperry at Nowata

Kremlin at Olive

Owasso at Union, 7:05 p.m.

Ponca City at Sand Springs

Talihina at Porter

Prue at Summit Christian

Pryor at Tahlequah

Regent Prep at Yale

Salina at Rejoice Christian

Stroud at Savanna

Stigler at Seminole

Wesleyan Christian at Welch

Strother at Davenport, 7:30 p.m.

Enid at Jenks, 7:30 p.m.

Poteau at Hilldale, 7:30 p.m.

