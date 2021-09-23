High school football: Week 4 results, schedule

All games 7 p.m. unless noted
Thursday
Broken Arrow 19, Westmoore 12
Friday
Chelsea at Chouteau
Collinsville at Hale
Adair at Dewey
Oklahoma Union at Afton
Mounds at Allen
B.T. Washington at Choctaw
Barnsdall at Claremore Christian
Bixby at Bartlesville
Henryetta at Beggs
Berryhill at Inola
McAlester at Bishop Kelley
Bluejacket at Copan
Bristow at Miami
Stilwell at Broken Bow
Woodland at Caney Valley
Heavener at Cascia Hall
Skiatook at Catoosa
Vinita at Central
Claremore at Glenpool
Kansas at Claremore Sequoyah
Cleveland at Wagoner
Commerce at Pawhuska
Coweta at Edison
Tuttle at Cushing
Foyil at Dewar
Wellston at Drumright
Rogers at East Central
Stillwater at Edmond Deer Creek
Edmond Santa Fe at Edmond Memorial
Eufaula at Hartshorne
Fort Gibson at Muldrow
Grove at Oologah
Haskell at Kiefer
Holland Hall at Mannford
Hominy at Pawnee
Jay at Verdigris
Kellyville at Meeker
Keys at Vian
Okemah at Liberty
Lincoln Christian at Tahlequah Sequoyah
Locust Grove at Westville
McLain at Sallisaw
Memorial at Sapulpa
Okmulgee at Metro Christian
Victory Christian at Morris
Muskogee at Putnam City West
Mustang at Norman North
NOAH at KC Northeast
Norman at Yukon
Sperry at Nowata
Kremlin at Olive
Owasso at Union, 7:05 p.m.
Ponca City at Sand Springs
Talihina at Porter
Prue at Summit Christian
Pryor at Tahlequah
Regent Prep at Yale
Salina at Rejoice Christian
Stroud at Savanna
Stigler at Seminole
Wesleyan Christian at Welch
Strother at Davenport, 7:30 p.m.
Enid at Jenks, 7:30 p.m.
Poteau at Hilldale, 7:30 p.m.