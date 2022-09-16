High school football: Week 3 scores

Thursday
Garber 70, Drumright 50
Enid 34, Edmond North 17
Foyil 30, South Coffeyville 16
Nowata 42, Hulbert 19
McLain 36, Memorial 27
Texhoma 26, Watonga 0
Welch 48, Bluejacket 0
Friday
Midwest City 38, Putnam City North 6
Stillwater 36, Norman 33
Rogers 28, East Central 0
Edison 27, Catoosa 0
Sand Springs 48, Ponca City 25
Skiatook 47, Hale 13
Verdigris 40, Beggs 6
Vinita 46, Sperry 10
Classen Sas 24, Okc Northwest Classen 21
Collinsville 35, Bartlesville 25
Grove 28, Wagoner 20
MWC Carl Albert 45, Elk City 2
OKC Southeast 80, Okc U.S. Grant 7
Cushing 54, Berryhill 3
Claremore 27, Hilldale 10
Glenpool 48, Fort Gibson 20
Metro Christian 41, Prairie Grove (Ark.) 21
Shiloh Christian (Ark.) 42, Lincoln Christian 35
Bristow 56, Mannford 28
Coweta 50, Pryor 0
Kellyville 42, Mounds 21
Kiefer 55, Keys 0
Woodland 32, Pawhuska 26
Sallisaw 0, Tahlequah 0
Sequoyah (Claremore) 56, Locust Grove 14
Lawton 30, Lawton Eisenhower 16
Chelsea 46, Caney Valley 6
Poteau 30, Chandler 21
Edmond Memorial 35, Southmoore 12
Eufaula 45, Checotah 7
Yukon 28, Norman North 23
Ada 42, Durant 16
Baxter Springs (Ks) 12, Afton 6
Dewar 60, Depew 12
Fairland 30, Liberty 29
Guthrie 24, Tuttle 20
Henryetta 46, Hartshorne 28
Morris 30, Haskell 0
Mustang 41, Springdale Har-Ber (Ark.) 13
Pawnee 66, Meeker 55
Porter 41, Wyandotte 0
Seminole 22, Harrah 14
Southwest Covenant 0, Summit Christian 0
Stigler 54, Stilwell 14
Stroud 38, Okemah 22
Warner 33, Chouteau 14
Weleetka 60, Paoli 0