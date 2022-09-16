 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
WEEK 3 SCOREBOARD

High school football: Week 3 scores

  • Updated
  • 0

Thursday

Garber 70, Drumright 50

Enid 34, Edmond North 17

Foyil 30, South Coffeyville 16

Nowata 42, Hulbert 19

McLain 36, Memorial 27

Texhoma 26, Watonga 0

Welch 48, Bluejacket 0

Friday

Midwest City 38, Putnam City North 6

Stillwater 36, Norman 33

Rogers 28, East Central 0

Rogers 28, East Central 0

Edison 27, Catoosa 0

Sand Springs 48, Ponca City 25

Skiatook 47, Hale 13

Verdigris 40, Beggs 6

Vinita 46, Sperry 10

Classen Sas 24, Okc Northwest Classen 21

Collinsville 35, Bartlesville 25

Grove 28, Wagoner 20

MWC Carl Albert 45, Elk City 2

OKC Southeast 80, Okc U.S. Grant 7

Cushing 54, Berryhill 3

Claremore 27, Hilldale 10

Glenpool 48, Fort Gibson 20

Metro Christian 41, Prairie Grove (Ark.) 21

Shiloh Christian (Ark.) 42, Lincoln Christian 35

Bristow 56, Mannford 28

Coweta 50, Pryor 0

Kellyville 42, Mounds 21

Kiefer 55, Keys 0

Woodland 32, Pawhuska 26

Sallisaw 0, Tahlequah 0

Sequoyah (Claremore) 56, Locust Grove 14

Lawton 30, Lawton Eisenhower 16

Chelsea 46, Caney Valley 6

Poteau 30, Chandler 21

Edmond Memorial 35, Southmoore 12

Eufaula 45, Checotah 7

Yukon 28, Norman North 23

Ada 42, Durant 16

Baxter Springs (Ks) 12, Afton 6

Dewar 60, Depew 12

Fairland 30, Liberty 29

Guthrie 24, Tuttle 20

Henryetta 46, Hartshorne 28

Morris 30, Haskell 0

Mustang 41, Springdale Har-Ber (Ark.) 13

Pawnee 66, Meeker 55

Porter 41, Wyandotte 0

Seminole 22, Harrah 14

Southwest Covenant 0, Summit Christian 0

Stigler 54, Stilwell 14

Stroud 38, Okemah 22

Warner 33, Chouteau 14

Weleetka 60, Paoli 0

