 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
High school football: Week 0 scores
agate

High school football: Week 0 scores

Only $5 for 5 months

week 0 scoreboard

Friday

Adair 46, Jay 7

Chickasha 47, Altus 14

Lincoln Christian 36, Beggs 8

Jones 31, Bethany 7

Bishop Kelley 28, Poteau 7

Bixby 34, Union 0

Booker T. Washington 28, Southmoore 0

El Reno 42, Cache 35

Cascia Hall 42, Victory Christian 20

Cashion 47, Rejoice Christian 14

CCS 35, Crossings Christian 20

OCS 27, Christian Heritage 14

Chelsea at Porter, late

Quapaw 19, Chouteau 7

Claremore Christian at Foyil, late

Inola 35, Claremore Sequoyah 7

Guthrie 34, Shawnee 16

Oaks at Copan, late

Dewar at Southwest Covenant, late

Prague 27, Luther 14

Dewey 52, Miami 42

Western Heights at East Central, late

Edmond North at Edmond Deer Creek, late

Moore 33, Edmond Memorial 13

Owasso 48, Edmond Santa Fe 21

Enid 63, Madill 0

Okemah 40, Henryetta 20

Jenks 31, Springdale (Ark.) Har-Ber 15

Stroud at Meeker, late

Paris, Texas 34, Metro Christian 14

Midwest City 27, Westmoore 20

OKC Bishop McGuinness 20, Muskogee 13

Oklahoma Union 34, Nowata 6

Rogers at Okmulgee, late

Bowlegs at Olive, late

Pawhuska 64, Perry 7

Washington (Okla.) 35, Pawnee 14

Stigler 25, Sallisaw 0

Sand Springs 21, Sapulpa 15

Vian 26, Gravette (Ark.) 8

Wyandotte at Westville, late

McAlester 21, Broken Bow 13

Maud at Depew, late

Noah at Hominy, late

Saturday

Bentonville (Ark.) West at Broken Arrow, 2 p.m.

Central at McLain, 2 p.m.

Michael Peters

918-581-8348

michael.peters@tulsaworld.com

Twitter: @mgpeters23

Tags

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News