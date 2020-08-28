High school football: Week 0 scores

week 0 scoreboard
Friday
Adair 46, Jay 7
Chickasha 47, Altus 14
Lincoln Christian 36, Beggs 8
Jones 31, Bethany 7
Bishop Kelley 28, Poteau 7
Bixby 34, Union 0
Booker T. Washington 28, Southmoore 0
El Reno 42, Cache 35
Cascia Hall 42, Victory Christian 20
Cashion 47, Rejoice Christian 14
CCS 35, Crossings Christian 20
OCS 27, Christian Heritage 14
Chelsea at Porter, late
Quapaw 19, Chouteau 7
Claremore Christian at Foyil, late
Inola 35, Claremore Sequoyah 7
Guthrie 34, Shawnee 16
Oaks at Copan, late
Dewar at Southwest Covenant, late
Prague 27, Luther 14
Dewey 52, Miami 42
Western Heights at East Central, late
Edmond North at Edmond Deer Creek, late
Moore 33, Edmond Memorial 13
Owasso 48, Edmond Santa Fe 21
Enid 63, Madill 0
Okemah 40, Henryetta 20
Jenks 31, Springdale (Ark.) Har-Ber 15
Stroud at Meeker, late
Paris, Texas 34, Metro Christian 14
Midwest City 27, Westmoore 20
OKC Bishop McGuinness 20, Muskogee 13
Oklahoma Union 34, Nowata 6
Rogers at Okmulgee, late
Bowlegs at Olive, late
Pawhuska 64, Perry 7
Washington (Okla.) 35, Pawnee 14
Stigler 25, Sallisaw 0
Sand Springs 21, Sapulpa 15
Vian 26, Gravette (Ark.) 8
Wyandotte at Westville, late
McAlester 21, Broken Bow 13
Maud at Depew, late
Noah at Hominy, late
Saturday
Bentonville (Ark.) West at Broken Arrow, 2 p.m.
Central at McLain, 2 p.m.
