High school football: Week 0 schedule

Week 0

FridayJay at Adair, 7 p.m.

Lincoln Christian at Beggs, 7 p.m.

Poteau at Bishop Kelley, 7 p.m.

Union at Bixby, 7 p.m.

Southmoore at Booker T. Washington, 7 p.m.

Cascia Hall at Victory Christian, 7 p.m.

Cashion at Rejoice Christian, 7 p.m.

Chelsea at Porter, 7 p.m.

Chouteau at Quapaw, 7 p.m.

Claremore Christian at Foyil, 7 p.m.

Inola at Claremore Sequoyah, 7 p.m.

Oaks at Copan, 7 p.m.

Dewar at Southwest Covenant, 7 p.m.

Dewey at Miami, 7 p.m.

Western Heights at East Central, 7 p.m.

Edmond North at Edmond Deer Creek, 7 p.m.

Moore at Edmond Memorial, 7 p.m.

Edmond Santa Fe at Owasso, 7 p.m.

Putnam City at Enid, 7 p.m.

Okemah at Henryetta, 7 p.m.

Springdale (Ark.) Har-Ber at Jenks, 7 p.m.

Stroud at Meeker, 7 p.m.

Metro Christian at Paris, Texas, 7 p.m.

Midwest City at Westmoore, 7 p.m.

Muskogee at OKC Bishop McGuinness, 7 p.m.

Oklahoma Union at Nowata, 7 p.m.

Rogers at Okmulgee, 7 p.m.

Bowlegs at Olive, 7 p.m.

Pawhuska at Perry, 7 p.m.

Washington (Okla.) at Pawnee, 7 p.m.

Stigler at Sallisaw, 7 p.m.

Sand Springs at Sapulpa, 7 p.m.

Vian at Gravette (Ark.), 7 p.m.

Wyandotte at Westville, 7 p.m.

Broken Bow at McAlester, 7:30 p.m.

Maud at Depew, 7:30 p.m.

Noah at Hominy, 7:30 p.m.

SaturdayBentonville (Ark.) West at Broken Arrow, 2 p.m.

Central at McLain, 2 p.m.

Michael Peters

918-581-8348

michael.peters@tulsaworld.com

Twitter: @mgpeters23

