High school football: Week 0 schedule

Week 0
FridayJay at Adair, 7 p.m.
Lincoln Christian at Beggs, 7 p.m.
Poteau at Bishop Kelley, 7 p.m.
Union at Bixby, 7 p.m.
Southmoore at Booker T. Washington, 7 p.m.
Cascia Hall at Victory Christian, 7 p.m.
Cashion at Rejoice Christian, 7 p.m.
Chelsea at Porter, 7 p.m.
Chouteau at Quapaw, 7 p.m.
Claremore Christian at Foyil, 7 p.m.
Inola at Claremore Sequoyah, 7 p.m.
Oaks at Copan, 7 p.m.
Dewar at Southwest Covenant, 7 p.m.
Dewey at Miami, 7 p.m.
Western Heights at East Central, 7 p.m.
Edmond North at Edmond Deer Creek, 7 p.m.
Moore at Edmond Memorial, 7 p.m.
Edmond Santa Fe at Owasso, 7 p.m.
Putnam City at Enid, 7 p.m.
Okemah at Henryetta, 7 p.m.
Springdale (Ark.) Har-Ber at Jenks, 7 p.m.
Stroud at Meeker, 7 p.m.
Metro Christian at Paris, Texas, 7 p.m.
Midwest City at Westmoore, 7 p.m.
Muskogee at OKC Bishop McGuinness, 7 p.m.
Oklahoma Union at Nowata, 7 p.m.
Rogers at Okmulgee, 7 p.m.
Bowlegs at Olive, 7 p.m.
Pawhuska at Perry, 7 p.m.
Washington (Okla.) at Pawnee, 7 p.m.
Stigler at Sallisaw, 7 p.m.
Sand Springs at Sapulpa, 7 p.m.
Vian at Gravette (Ark.), 7 p.m.
Wyandotte at Westville, 7 p.m.
Broken Bow at McAlester, 7:30 p.m.
Maud at Depew, 7:30 p.m.
Noah at Hominy, 7:30 p.m.
SaturdayBentonville (Ark.) West at Broken Arrow, 2 p.m.
Central at McLain, 2 p.m.
Michael Peters
918-581-8348
Twitter: @mgpeters23