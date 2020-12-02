High school football: Summit Christian's Wyatt Austin claims District B-6 MVP award

Summit Christian quarterback/linebacker Wyatt Austin was selected as B-6's most valuable player by the district's coaches.
Austin, a junior, led Summit to a 7-1 record and district title.
On offense, Austin completed 114-of-167 passes for 2,246 yards and 33 touchdowns. He also had 56 rushes for 722 yards and 11 TDs. On defense, he had 156 tackles.
Arkoma's Greg Wise was the coach of the year.
DISTRICT B-6 AWARDS
MVP: Wyatt Austin, Summit Christian
Offensive player of the year: Alex McLemore, Arkoma
Defensive POY: Brett Chambers, Arkoma
Injured POY: Robert Lewis, Cave Springs
Co-special teams POY: Demetrio Boyd, Arkoma; Jacob Langebartels, Summit
Coach of the year: Greg Wise, Arkoma
Assistant coaches of the year: Paul Cates, Arkoma; Jeremy Jones, Keota; Brian Morton, Cave Springs
All-District
Offense
QB: Jason Welch, Keota. RB: Grant Williams, Arkoma; Richard Hennessee, Cave Springs; David Davis, Keota. TE: Bryson Akins, Keota. WR: Kenny Tush, Watts; Joshua Killion, Arkoma; WR: Caleb Sloat, Summit. C: Eli Lenard, Arkoma. G: Alex Schwier, Summit; Ketcher Bustos, Keota.
Defense
DL: LJ Butler, Keota; Jerrick Sequihie, Cave Springs. DE: Dakota Jones, Arkoma; Luke Bruner, Summit. LB: Hunter Harmon, Arkoma; Colby Ross, Keota; Isaac Mardirosian, Summit. DB: Carson Cooper, Summit; Gabe Cox and Nick Baker,, Summit.
