 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
High school football: Summit Christian's Wyatt Austin claims District B-6 MVP award

High school football: Summit Christian's Wyatt Austin claims District B-6 MVP award

Week 7 football readers choice: Wyatt Austin, Summit Christian (copy)

Summit Christian's Wyatt Austin accounted for 3,018 yards and 44 touchdowns in eight games. COURTESY

 Courtesy photo

Summit Christian quarterback/linebacker Wyatt Austin was selected as B-6's most valuable player by the district's coaches.

Austin, a junior, led Summit to a 7-1 record and district title.

On offense, Austin completed 114-of-167 passes for 2,246 yards and 33 touchdowns. He also had 56 rushes for 722 yards and 11 TDs. On defense, he had 156 tackles.

Arkoma's Greg Wise was the coach of the year.

DISTRICT B-6 AWARDS

MVP: Wyatt Austin, Summit Christian

Offensive player of the year: Alex McLemore, Arkoma

Defensive POY: Brett Chambers, Arkoma

Injured POY: Robert Lewis, Cave Springs

Co-special teams POY: Demetrio Boyd, Arkoma; Jacob Langebartels, Summit

Coach of the year: Greg Wise, Arkoma

Assistant coaches of the year: Paul Cates, Arkoma; Jeremy Jones, Keota; Brian Morton, Cave Springs

All-District

Offense

QB: Jason Welch, Keota. RB: Grant Williams, Arkoma; Richard Hennessee, Cave Springs; David Davis, Keota. TE: Bryson Akins, Keota. WR: Kenny Tush, Watts; Joshua Killion, Arkoma; WR: Caleb Sloat, Summit. C: Eli Lenard, Arkoma. G: Alex Schwier, Summit; Ketcher Bustos, Keota.

Defense

DL: LJ Butler, Keota; Jerrick Sequihie, Cave Springs. DE: Dakota Jones, Arkoma; Luke Bruner, Summit. LB: Hunter Harmon, Arkoma; Colby Ross, Keota; Isaac Mardirosian, Summit. DB: Carson Cooper, Summit; Gabe Cox and Nick Baker,, Summit.

barry.lewis@tulsaworld.com

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News