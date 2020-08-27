High school football: Sperry-Mannford game canceled due to COVID-19

Mannford Public Schools announced that the Sperry at Mannford high school football season opener scheduled Friday night is canceled due to COVID-19.

Mannford superintendent Kelly Spradlin issued the following statement Thursday:

"Due to specific impacts of COVID-19 on the Mannford Pirate Football Team, the home game against Sperry this Friday evening (8/28) has been cancelled. As a non-district game, it will not be rescheduled.

"As with all decisions pertaining to COVID-19, the safety of our students, staff, families, and community is our utmost priority."

Spradlin added, "We anticipate taking the field in our next scheduled game on September 11 at Cleveland."

The postponement delays for two weeks Dustin Kinard's debut as Mannford's head coach. Sperry's opener will be Sept. 4 at Verdigris.

Sperry principal Randy Shaw was informed of the postponement Thursday afternoon. Shaw said about the postponement, "This is just the new process with COVID-19. It's no one's fault."

Several other games in the state have been postponed or canceled due to COVID-19. Morris' first two regular-season games were canceled, including at home against Okemah on Sept. 4 and at home against Hartshorne on Sept. 11, and Locust Grove at Salina was postponed from Sept. 3 to Sept. 4.