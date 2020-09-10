High school football: Owasso's versatile receivers will test BA's defense in No. 1 vs. 2 battle

OWASSO — About 15 minutes before facing Edmond Santa Fe in the opener, Owasso coach Bill Blankenship made the highly anticipated announcement of who would take the season's first snap under center.
But instead of Seth Hammer or Austin Havens, the quarterbacks at the top of the depth chart, Blankenship opted to open with senior receiver Trey Goins out of the wildcat formation.
“We had worked all week, but I didn’t think we were going to open (in the wildcat formation),” Goins said. “It was kind of cool.”
Goins made the unexpected decision look wise as the Rams scored their first two touchdowns with him in the wildcat. The 6-foot-4, 190-pounder was part of Owasso’s talented receiving corps that was showcased early in a 35-point first quarter as the defending Class 6AI champion Rams rolled to a 48-21 victory.
Goins and fellow receivers Cole Adams, Jaray Austin, Kelan Carney and Ronnie Thomas each have shown to be more than mere pass catchers early in the season. The Rams' receivers also were a big factor in last year's two wins over Broken Arrow. They will again pose a big challenge for the Tigers' defense when Owasso visits Broken Arrow's Memorial Stadium at 7 p.m. Friday for the Folds of Honor Patriot Bowl driven by Jim Glover Auto Family. It will be the final nondistrict contest for top-ranked Owasso (2-0) and No. 2 Broken Arrow (2-0).
The quintet of receivers accounted for all five of Owasso’s first-quarter touchdowns against Edmond Santa Fe and three more scores in last week’s 31-17 win at Fayetteville. They have a combined 738 total yards this season — each being used as rushers and receivers.
"We have a pretty neat collection of receivers," Blankenship said. "You don't have to worry about there being enough footballs for them. They all have things to add to the mix and complement each other. They have allowed us to spread the ball around and they all block well. We are getting much better blocking at that position than we did last year."
Goins engineered the first two touchdown drives against the Wolves out of the wildcat, including a 13-yard scoring scoot. Adams had a historic performance as he scored a 29-yard touchdown, which was aided by key blocks from Carney and Thomas. The sophomore also threw for a 32-yard score and caught a 62-yard bomb, all in the first quarter.
Adams became first Ram to score touchdowns in at least three ways in a game since Jaylen Lowe had one throwing, receiving and a kickoff return against Sand Springs in 2011.
Austin had two catches, both touchdowns, for 83 yards.
Adams, who finished with 132 total yards and accounted for his trio of scores on just five touches, said the versatility of each Rams receiver gives opposing defenses a lot to prepare for.
“That’s just making it harder on teams we have to play,” said Adams, who has a blocked punt in each of Owasso’s first two games. “There are so many different things we can do. We have a big and physical one, we’ve got the amazing route runner and then we got the quick ones.”
Last year, Adams had a pivotal 43-yard TD in each win over Broken Arrow — on a reverse in the regular-season game and on a reception in the state semifinals.
Goins, who played quarterback during his junior high days as did Adams, is one of the veterans of the position group as a three-year starter. He had five catches for 71 yards in the semifinals last year. Another veteran is Carney, who topped 1,000 career receiving yards in the season opener.
Blankenship said Carney, who first started two years ago as a freshman on varsity, is an example of a Ram who has developed into a multi-faceted receiver. Carney has led the team in catches the past two seasons.
“When Kelan was a freshman, he was not very big or strong, but he’s always been good catching the ball,” Blankenship said. “Now all of those (receivers) can power clean over 220 pounds. That shows they’re not little guys that people can bang around now. They’re playing at a high level.”
With talent and depth at the position, Thomas said all five push each other for playing time on Friday nights.
“We all got to compete,” said Thomas, who had a TD catch against Broken Arrow in the semifinals. “You got to be the toughest. You go to try to be the fastest, try to be the strongest. It’s hard when all of us are very talented. We all have got different styles.”
Barry Lewis, Tulsa World, contributed to this story.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!