High school football kickoff: Central's KT Owens, Union's AJ Green on fire

Numbers to know

2,162: Passing yards by Central's KT Owens in his six-game return to the Braves following an attempted transfer to Sand Springs. The senior QB also has 25 TD passes. Averaging 49 points in those six games, the Braves visit 3A No. 1 Lincoln Christian in a second-round game.

808: Rushing yards by Union’s AJ Green in his last five games, all wins following his team’s 0-4 start. During the surge, the University of Arkansas-bound senior averages 12.1 yards per carry. No. 3 Union hosts No. 5 Broken Arrow in a 6A Division I quarterfinal.

20: Consecutive home playoff wins for the Jenks Trojans. Counting games later forfeited in 2008, the second-ranked Trojans haven't lost a postseason contest in Allan Trimble Stadium since 2005. They host No. 6 Norman North at 7 p.m. Friday.

Players to watch

Jaiden Carroll, RB, B.T. Washington

Has 789 rushing yards and 11 TDs as the No. 5 Hornets visit No. 3 Midwest City in the 6A Division II quarterfinals. The Ford Game of the Week airs on Cox channel 3 at 7 p.m. Friday.

Nate Ratcliff, QB, Adair