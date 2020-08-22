The favorite: MWC Carl Albert
You can’t have everything, but the Titans have had more than their share. Piedmont broke their 40-game winning streak covering parts of four seasons, but the Titans still won a fourth consecutive gold ball and the school’s 15th overall. Coach Mike Corley must tweak a defense that shut out seven foes last season, but he still has QB Ben Harris (41-1 as the Titans’ starter) and Arkansas commit Javion Hunt, who scored 25 TDs.
The contenders:
2. OKC Bishop McGuinness
It’s hard to discount the Irish, who finished runners-up to Carl Albert for the third time in four years. However, standout RB Dominic Richardson is gone, and the Irish return only three starters on offense and four on defense. QB Luke Tarman rushed for 1,228 yards and 12 TDs last year.
3. Bishop Kelley
Coach JJ Tappana almost always has the Comets in the running. They’ve won 43 games over the past five years. Owen Heinecke stepped in as starting tailback late last season and the Comets rode him to a second consecutive semifinal appearance. Another key returnee is 6-foot-7, 245-pound defensive end Collin Morrison.
4. Piedmont
Four linemen return from an offense that averaged 33 points per game last year. QB Joey Mars returns after missing last year with an ACL injury and “will be a huge contributor,” coach Jeff Hall said.
5. Collinsville
QB Andrew Carney is the new face in coach Kevin Jones’ option offense, a powerful runner and improving passer. LB Nate Wilkins had 72 tackles last season, and Brayden Gilkey rushed for almost 800 yards.
6. Coweta
The challenge is different in coach Tim Harper’s second season. A team in transition last year, the Tigers surprised everyone by reaching the playoff quarterfinals. Now, opponents will be on the lookout. Gage Hamm passed for 2,300 yards and 21 TDs with only six interceptions, and TE Gunnar McCollough had 33 pass receptions.
7. Sapulpa
Robert Borgstadt has the program on the rise and a game-breaker on his roster as the Chieftains move down from the largest classification for the first time in 43 years. Senior RB Te’Zohn Taft rushed for 1,002 yards as a sophomore and scored six TDs in a game last season. Sapulpa’s back-to-back winning records are its first in six years.
8. El Reno
Most of the offense returns around QB Dorian Plumley, who accounted for 2,726 yards and 38 TDs in leading the Indians to their best record in 10 years.
9. Ardmore
The Tigers own four gold balls (1953, ’82, ’90, ’92), three runner-up finishes and have reached the playoffs 21 of the past 23 years. Donald May and Antone Scallion combined to rush for 1,083 yards and 10 TDs last year and Preston Pickens had 78 tackles.
10. McAlester
The Buffs lost a big producer in QB Chris Hilton, but coach Forrest Mazey has a large roster of “lettermen and starters who now have tasted winning.” WR Gavin Johnson had 501 receiving yards last year and LB Chase Faber had 94 tackles.
Games to watch
Sept. 11: No. 2 Bishop McGuinness at No. 3 Bishop Kelley
Former Catholic Conference rivals meet for the 44th time. The visiting Irish won 48-22 in last year’s 5A semifinals.
Oct. 2: No. 7 Sapulpa at No. 5 Collinsville
Archive data says the Tigers and Cards haven’t played since 1914, the first year of World War I. This matchup could decide the District 5A-3 title.
Nov. 6: Pryor at Claremore
Tigers and Zebras meet for the 96th time and this one could decide a playoff berth. Claremore leads the series 65-28-2.
Players in the state’s Top 25
Ben Harris, Carl Albert, QB, 6-2, 215, Sr.
Javion Hunt, Carl Albert, RB/DB, 205, Sr.
Other players to watch
Mason Ford
Coweta, WR/DB, 5-9, 170, So.
Sophomore speedster is likely to get the ball in his hands in a variety of ways. Has a one-word description by his name on the Tigers’ preseason questionnaire: “Explosive.”
Qua’shon Leathers
Tahlequah, FS, 5-10, 160, Sr.
Senior free safety had 78 tackles, three interceptions and six pass breakups last year, helping lead Tigers to their first district title in 28 years.
Ben Ward
Pryor, QB, 6-1, 190, Sr.
Senior quarterback arrives from Cleveland, where he accounted for 4,955 yards and 62 TDs the past three years. Played in Cleveland for his father, Ricky Ward, who joins the Pryor staff.