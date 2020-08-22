The favorite: Bixby
The hits just keep coming for the Spartans, who captured their fifth state title in six years and take a 25-game winning streak into 2020, the longest active streak in Oklahoma 11-man football. Coach Loren Montgomery’s pattern is to mix talented newcomers from a deep developmental pool with elite veterans. Mason Williams threw 47 touchdown passes last year and has passed for 6,716 yards and 83 TDs over two seasons. Braylin Presley rushed for 1,386 yards as a sophomore, caught the winning TD pass from Williams against Stillwater in the Class 6A Division II championship game and accounted for 29 all-purpose TDs. Like Presley, junior WR Preston Solomon has electrifying speed.
The contenders:
2. Stillwater
The Pioneers have done everything right for two years except beat Bixby in the championship game, going 24-2 in that span. Many veterans are gone, including three-year starting quarterback Gunnar Gundy, but others remain and coach Tucker Barnard says 6-foot-4 Caleb Allen will be “very good” as Gundy’s replacement. Powerful RB Qwontrel Walker snacks on defensive backs and has rushed for more than 5,700 yards and more than 80 TDs in three seasons.
3. Del City
Dual-threat QB Jahkobie Smith leads an offense that averaged 33.4 points per game last season. OSU commit Donny Stephens and North Texas commit Kevin Green leads a defense that appears to be loaded. The Eagles reached the semifinals in their first year at the Division II level and supporters feel this could be their year.
4. Choctaw
Another first for the Yellowjackets, who won their first playoff game in 38 years last season. Now, they move to 6AII’s eastern district for the first time. WR Chase Jackson, a TCU commit, caught 17 TD passes last year. Jackson and rangy OU commit Jordan Mukes run the 40-yard dash in 4.4 seconds.
5. Booker T. Washington
When Brad Calip left to become assistant head coach at Owasso, defensive coordinator and Hornet graduate Jonathan Brown ascended to his “dream job.” Lack of seasoning hurt the Hornets last season, but 16 players return with starting experience. Jaiden Carroll rushed for 857 yards as a freshman. Brown wants to play sophomore Lathan Boone at QB and move explosive Gentry Williams to the outside. CB Keuan Parker, an Arkansas commit, had two interceptions and 14 pass breakups last year.
6. Muskogee
An improved defense enabled the Roughers to win eight of their first nine games last year before falling to Bixby and Choctaw in their final two. Versatile OSU commit Ty Williams passed for 1,455 yards last season, rushed for another 780 and intercepted nine passes.
7. Putnam North
The Panthers return 15 starters from a squad that won its first five games at the 6A Division I level last year. Coach Ryan Laverty is excited to see how they’ll fare moving down to 6AII. Laverty will start a new quarterback for the first time in four years (son Ron Carson Laverty) and returns five offensive linemen to protect him.
8. Midwest City
The Bombers hope to rebound from their worst record in seven years. DeAngelo Irvin Jr. threw for 1,500 yards and 11 TDs as a freshman.
9. Lawton
After state runner-up finishes to Bixby in 2014 and 2016, the Wolverines haven’t reached the championship game since. Christian Houston rushed for 1,300 yards last year.
10. Sand Springs
A former Jenks High standout and Owasso’s defensive coordinator the past three years, Bobby Klinck was a glitzy hire for the Sandites. Now he’ll try to revive a program that had its worst record in nine years.
Games to watch
Aug 28: No. 10 Sand Springs at 5A No. 7 Sapulpa
Highway 97 rivals meet for the 94th time, but it won’t count in district play as the Chieftains dip to the 5A level.
Sept. 18: No. 1 Bixby at No. 2 Stillwater
Spartans visit Payne County in a rematch of the past two Class 6AII state championship games.
Sept. 25: No. 4 Choctaw at No. 5 B.T. Washington
One crazy way for the Yellowjackets to open play in a new district, visiting tradition-rich Hornets.
Players in the state’s top 25
Keuan Parker, B.T. Washington, DB, 5-11, 185, Sr.
Braylin Presley, Bixby, WR/DB, 5-7, 170, Jr.
Donovan Stephens, Del City, WR/DB, 6-2, 170, Sr.
Rejhan Tatum, Del City, LB, 6-2, 224, Sr.
Qwontrel Walker, Stillwater, RB, 5-9, 200, Sr.
Mason Williams, Bixby, QB, 5-10, 175, Sr.
Tevin Williams, Stillwater, DB/WR, 6-0, 172, Sr.
Ty Williams, Muskogee, QB/DB, 6-1, 180, Sr.
Other players to watch
Steven Brown
Stillwater, WR,
5-10, 150, Sr.
Had 44 catches for 889 yards and 13 TDs, helping fuel Pioneers’ state runner-up finish.
Caleb Webb
Muskogee, LB,
5-11, 215, Sr.
Logged 144 tackles last year and blocked several kicks, including the potential tying extra point in a 7-6 win over B.T. Washington.
Caden Davis
Bartlesville, WR/DB,
5-11, 145, Sr.
Caught seven TD passes and had three interceptions last season. Has a 35-inch vertical jump and 4.49-second speed in the 40-yard dash.