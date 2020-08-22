The favorite: Beggs
Forgive the Demons for feeling like this should be their year after two state runner-up finishes and a semifinal appearance in the past three seasons. “That’s three pretty good football teams that didn’t win state titles,” coach David Tenison said. “That says a lot about the competition at our level.” Texas A&M commit Kendal Daniels returns to make man-sized plays on both sides of the ball, and CJ Brown gives the Demons a second elite player. As a sophomore, he rushed for 1,645 yards and scored 20 all-purpose TDs.
The contenders
2. Vian
Maybe the Wolverines feel it’s their year after losing to Metro Christian in the 2019 championship game and going 43-10 under coach Gary Willis the past four seasons. Solomon Wright, a University of Arkansas commit, had 124 tackles last season and QB Javyn Wright and RB Zavin Lackey are returning 1,000-yard rushers.
3. Metro Christian
Last year was the Patriots’ year but head coach Jared McCoy said it’s in their power to do it all over again. Yes, they lost a force of nature in graduated QB Asher Link, who accounted for 5,394 yards and 73 TDs in 2019. But Colton Cook moves from Jenks to take over in Link’s spot and 16 starters return. “If (Cook) grows into our system, we feel like all of the other pieces are there,” McCoy said.
4. Jones
The Longhorns are also frequent playoff fliers with a 3A gold ball in 2016, a runner-up finish in 2011 and 60 wins under coach Dave Martin in the past five years. Junior QB Carson May is the latest in a long line of impressive Jones passers. As a sophomore, the 6-foot-5, 210-pounder threw for 2,317 yards and 22 TDs.
5. Sperry
Along with his other roles, Carson Hendrix saw backup duty at quarterback last year and now moves into the starting role for the Pirates, who captured the 2A state title in 2018 and are 26-2 over two years.
6. Adair
The Warriors have won 10 games or more in nine straight seasons. Coach Rob Gilstrap may have his best team since taking the helm in 2017. Nate Ratcliff threw for 2,462 yards and 34 TDs last year and BJ Mizulo rushed for nine TDs.
7. Cascia Hall
Tradition-rich Commandos return to the 2A level for the first time since 2007, looking to extend the state’s longest active streak of playoff appearances at 33. LB Dylan Wilson had a team-best 103 tackles and 28 TFLs last season.
8. Washington
Chase Allison had 81 tackles last season and averaged 14.8 yards per carry as an occasional runner.
9. Lindsay
Taryn Kesler threw for 1,435 yards, helping lead the Leopards to their first quarterfinal trip in eight years.
10. Eufaula
Army commit Noah Alexander is one of the guys who have helped the Ironheads be all they can be the last two years. He rushed for 1,488 yards and 17 TDs last season while QB Nick Jones threw for 18 TDs.
Games to watch
Sept. 4: 3A No. 4 Holland Hall at No. 7 Cascia Hall
Dutch move up to 3A, but still have time for their old frenemy. Cascia Hall leads the series 34-18, but Dutch have won two of the last three.
Oct. 9: No. 3 Metro Christian at No. 1 Beggs
Metro outlasted the Demons 42-31 in last year’s semifinals. This matchup likely will decide the District 2A-7 title.
Oct. 9: No. 5 Sperry at No. 6 Adair
Sperry defeated the Warriors 56-8 in the 2018 semifinals and this game likely decides to the 2A-8 crown.
Players in the state’s Top 25
Kendal Daniels, Beggs, DB/WR, 6-4, 190, Sr.
Solomon Wright, Vian, DL, 6-1, 270, Sr.
Other players to watch
Maliek Bogard
Okmulgee, DE, 6-6, 220, Jr.
Has the potential to be an elite pass rusher. Started for North Kansas City (Missouri) last year before moving to Okmulgee and “fell into our laps,” Bulldogs coach Brent Scott said.
Garrett Long
Adair, WR, 6-0, 160, Sr.
Caught 38 passes for 795 yards and 12 TDs last season and totals 2,171 receiving yards and 31 TDs in his first three seasons.
Chance Wilson
Rejoice Christian, QB/FS, 6-3, 175, So.
Intercepted six passes as a freshman and takes his turn at quarterback as the Eagles play at the 2A level for the first time.