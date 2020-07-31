In August, you can see new movies from Jamie Foxx and Seth Rogen, find new series like “Teenage Bounty Hunters” and a sports comedy with Jason Sudeikis, and hear what Jake Johnson sounds like as a cranky animated high school coach.
You can escape into these worlds and more by streaming new programming in August on Netflix, Hulu, Disney+ and more.
The following are August highlights that you can find on those streaming services.
NETFLIX
NETFLIX ORIGINAL FILMS
“Project Power”: A new drug on the New Orleans streets can give a person a temporary superpower, like super-strength or invisibility — or maybe a deadly reaction. In this sci-fi action movie, a cop (Jamie Foxx) and a former soldier (Joseph Gordon-Levitt) join a teen dealer to fight back when crime explodes in the city. (Aug. 14)
“Work It”: Sabrina Carpenter (singer and actor, “Girl Meets World”) stars in a feel-good comedy as a young woman determined to attend the college of her dreams. The challenge: It will come down to her performance in a dance competition — and she can’t dance. (Aug. 7)
“Fearless”: In this animated sci-fi adventure written and directed by former Tulsa filmmaker Cory Edwards, Yara Shahidi (“black-ish”) and NBA legend Dwyane Wade provide voices for a story about a teen whose favorite videogame dumps three alien infants with special powers into his home. (Aug. 14)
“All Together Now”: Auli’i Cravalho (she was the voice of “Moana”) stars as a musically gifted and ambitious high schooler with dreams but also a secret she’s hiding: She and her mom (Justina Machado) are homeless. Based on the young-adult novel “Sorta Like a Rock Star.” (Aug. 28)
“The Sleepover”: In this family adventure-comedy, a girl and her little brother learn that Mom is hiding something: She used to be a thief, and she’s in a witness-protection program. When Mom and Dad are kidnapped, the kids must come to the rescue. (Aug. 21)
NETFLIX ORIGINAL SERIES
“Teenage Bounty Hunters”: Teen fraternal twin sisters are not only trying to navigate school and romances, but also their teaming up with a local bounty hunter to catch bail-jumpers. (Aug. 14)
“Hoops”: In this animated sitcom, Jake Johnson (“New Girl” and “Let’s Be Cops”) provides the foul mouth of an ill-tempered high school basketball coach who’s miserable but dreams of building a winner. (Aug. 21)
“Cobra Kai” seasons 1-2: The first two seasons of this former YouTube Original series — which is moving to Netflix for a third season to come — begin airing with a middle-aged Ralph Macchio returning to his “Karate Kid” role. William Zabka is back, too, as Johnny. (Aug. 28)
“Lucifer” season 5: Tom Ellis returns as Lucifer Morningstar, the dude who left the down-below for Los Angeles. (Aug. 21)
“Selling Sunset” season 3: You can follow the sellers of luxury real estate in Los Angeles for a third season, with plenty of drama among the players — including an unexpected divorce. (Aug. 7)
“Trinkets” season 2: The continuing adventures and unlikely friendships of three teen girls who first met when they were ordered to attend the same Shoplifters Anonymous meeting. (Aug. 25)
NETFLIX COMEDY SPECIALS
“Sam Jay: 3 in the Morning”: The Emmy-nominated writer for “Saturday Night Live” arrives with her first comedy special, filmed in Atlanta. (Aug. 4)
“Rob Schneider: Asian Mama, Mexican Kids”: The film and TV actor’s first Netflix special focuses on his family hijinks and even includes a duet with his daughter, singer-songwriter Elle King. (Aug. 11)
Movie favorites arriving on Netflix in August: “A Knight’s Tale”; “The Addams Family”; “Being John Malkovich”; “Jurassic Park” trilogy; “Seabiscuit”; “Mr. Peabody and Sherman”; “Les Miserables” (2012); “Casino Royale” (2006).
DISNEY+
“The One and Only Ivan”: You were supposed to see this in a movie theater, but the pandemic has pushed this animated film based on the kids’ book about a gorilla (Sam Rockwell) and an elephant (Angelina Jolie) escaping captivity to Disney’s streaming service. (Aug. 14)
Other new movies: “Phineas and Ferb the Movie: Candace Against the Universe,” animated fun with the guys’ older sister abducted by aliens (Aug. 28); and “Howard,” (Aug. 7) a documentary about the career of Howard Ashman, who wrote lyrics for songs in Disney movie classics like “Aladdin” and “Beauty and the Beast.”
Movie favorites arriving on Disney+ in August: “Ant-Man and the Wasp”; “X-Men”; “The Greatest Showman”; “Beauty and the Beast”; “Fantastic Four”; “Alice Through the Looking Glass.”
APPLE TV+
“Ted Lasso”: Jason Sudeikis is the star of this new comedy series about a U.S. football coach whose new job is to head up a London soccer club, despite knowing virtually nothing about the sport. (Aug. 14)
“Boys State”: This documentary about 1,000 teen boys gathering in Texas for this annual weeklong event shows them attempting to form a functional government and run for office. It was a hit at January’s Sundance Film Festival. (Aug. 10)
HULU
NEW HULU ORIGINALS
“The Binge”: Imagine “The Purge” but with booze. Vince Vaughn stars in this comedy film that is set during a time of prohibition — all alcohol and drugs are illegal — and the only time people can enjoy their favorite drink or substance each year is on Binge Day. (Aug. 28)
“This is Dominic Fike: The Next Big Thing?”: This new documentary shows “The making of a pop star in 2020: A young musician is plucked from obscurity and given a $4 million record deal. Meet Dominic Fike as he prepares for his first international tour and makes his debut album.” Presented by FX on Hulu. (Aug. 7)
Movie favorites arriving on Hulu in August: Movies from the past year including “The Peanut Butter Falcon,” “Dora and the Lost City of Gold,” “Slay the Dragon,” “Lucky Day” and “Primal”; also debuting are “Four Weddings and a Funeral,” “My Best Friend’s Wedding,” “Rain Man,” “Top Gun” and the first six “Star Trek” movies.
AMAZON PRIME VIDEO
Original film: “Chemical Hearts,” a high school romance based on the young-adult novel and starring Austin Abrams of “Euphoria” and Lili Reinhart of “Riverdale.” (Aug. 21)
Original series: “The World’s Toughest Race: Eco Challenge Fiji”: Bear Grylls hosts this ultimate survival contest and race around the globe. (Aug. 14)
Originals for the kids: New episodes of “Clifford the Big Red Dog” (Aug. 21) and “Jessy and Nessy” (Aug. 7).
Movie favorites debuting in August on Prime Video: “3:10 to Yuma”; “Inception”; “Something’s Gotta Give”; “Steel Magnolias,” “Top Gun.”
HBO MAX ORIGINALS
“An American Pickle”: Seth Rogen portrays an immigrant worker at a pickle factory who is mistakenly preserved for a century. Then he wakes up in modern-day Brooklyn. Yes, this movie is a comedy. (Aug. 6)