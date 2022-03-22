 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 22, 2022 in Tulsa, OK

  • Updated

Tulsa folks should see highs in the 50's today. It looks to reach a crisp 53 degrees. 38 degrees is today's low. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Models are showing a 24% chance of rain today. Keep an umbrella handy, just in case! Tuesday's winds could be brisk, with forecast showing winds from the West, clocking in at 16 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit tulsaworld.com for more weather updates.

