Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 21, 2022 in Tulsa, OK

Tulsa temperatures will reach the 50's today. The forecast calls for it to be a brisk 59 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 51 degrees today. Periods of thunderstorms are expected today. Today's weather forecast is showing a 100% chance of precipitation. Don't plan on having much time for outdoor activities. Tulsa could see periods of brisk winds today, with forecast models showing 17 mph wind conditions coming up from Southeast.