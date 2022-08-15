Healing through art: Coweta resident finds strength through sidewalk chalk drawings

By John Ferguson

Wagoner County American-Tribune

Calen Bury has never really been drawn to art.

Sure, she spent time in art class required in elementary school. After that, drawing on an empty canvas didn’t exactly appeal to the Coweta resident.

However, Bury’s life was about to be turned upside down some three years ago and art would become a mental lifesaver.

It started with her eldest son’s serious legal problem three years ago that eventually would be resolved. Then, husband Michael developed Guillain-Barre syndrome that left him paralyzed for a while after surviving COVID.

She added nurse and physical therapist to her list of family duties in a growing household of young kids. She had to help her 200-pound husband get up, cook, clean and take care of the children.

All this took a toll on Bury’s mental health.

Bury had to draw upon her faith and decided to take a mental break outside on the sidewalk with colored chalk. With her smart phone in one hand to look and copy ideas and chalk in the other, she drew like a serious commercial artist.

"I had to have something to do,” said Bury. “My neighbors probably think I'm insane, 'Oh my gosh, there she is sitting outside doing her chalking again.’ "

Bury spends a lot of time on her sidewalk, even in the summer heat, making art.

She worked on a Minion cartoon character on Friday, one of hundreds of chalk art designs she's done over the past two years.

"I had to find something that brought me joy while taking care of him, and so this is what did it, this is what helped me," she said.

Bury tapped into an artistic side of herself that she never knew existed.

“I started therapy for myself,” Bury explained.

The sidewalk artistry didn’t exactly get full approval at first, but the Chinowth & Cohen Realtors employee and part-time child care worker persevered.

"I think Michael was shocked. He was like, 'Oh my goodness you can't even draw a circle, so how in the world can you draw, you can't do that,' so if he tells me I can't do something, I have to prove him wrong," Bury said.

Bury said Michael’s diagnosis changed her outlook on life, and now wants to use her art to inspire others.

"And, I owe it to God to be what I can to be the light for him," Bury said.

The sidewalk art made Bury feel better. She has even been contacted to do work for a party and maybe even during the upcoming Coweta Fall Festival.

And, she will be paid.

Bury took an artistic road less traveled, but she has come through with a different outlook on life.

“I have learned so much about myself and life,” she concluded. “I have given myself a pep talk. I want people to find their happiness, too.”