Head of Tulsa Public Schools personnel office resigns

Tulsa Public Schools’ Board of Education will have a special meeting Thursday to address a Cabinet-level resignation and a claim against one of its contractors.

According to an agenda posted Wednesday evening, the 5:30 p.m. Thursday meeting will largely be in executive session specifically to discuss the resignation of Chief Talent and Equity Officer Devin Fletcher and a pending investigation into claims that an Atlanta-based contractor made payments to district employees.

The agenda does not include any action items or board votes beyond going in and out of executive session.

Fletcher joined the district in August 2016 from Denver Public Schools as its chief learning officer, a position designed to manage initiatives on curriculum and instruction. He became TPS’ chief talent and equity officer within a year.

Obtained Wednesday afternoon via a records request, Fletcher’s two-sentence resignation letter was submitted June 27 and was effective June 26. It did not state a reason for the resignation.

In a June 29 email to all employees announcing Fletcher’s departure, Superintendent Deborah Gist said his exit had been in the works for several months and was shared with some co-workers as early as April. However, there were no mentions of his impending exodus at school board meetings in May or June.

When reached late Wednesday, a TPS spokeswoman said the district generally does not discuss personnel transitions in board meetings. However, if the district is aware ahead of time, she said it does acknowledge when an executive staff member is participating in that person's last board meeting.

In light of Fletcher’s resignation, Chief Innovation Officer Andrea Castaneda is serving as the district’s interim chief talent officer.

The other subject of executive session discussion, Snicklebox LLC is based in Atlanta and contracted with the district to “update and refine talent management practices” in order to recruit and retain teachers.

A review of documents from previous school board meetings shows that the board approved consultant contracts with the company as recently as June 6, with approval for the $150,000 contract for the upcoming 2022-23 school year contingent upon grant funding.

The district had a $300,000 contract with Snicklebox for the 2021-22 school year and a $200,000 contract for the 2020-21 school year.

Thursday’s meeting comes less than one week after TPS officials announced the discovery of almost $20,000 in irregularities tied to a vendor contract within the district’s Talent Management Department.

Those irregularities are alleged to have happened more than two years ago but were brought to administrators’ attention within the last month and turned over to law enforcement on June 27, Superintendent Deborah Gist said.