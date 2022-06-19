'Hay Fever' continues; OKCMOA opens 'Chihuly Then and Now'

Described by the New York Times as “one of the most perfectly engineered comedies of the century,” Noel Coward’s “Hay Fever” recounts a quirky weekend at the English country home of the Bliss family, whose interpersonal relationships are anything but blissful.

Each of the family’s four members — all of whom are involved in some form of the arts — has invited a guest for the weekend. It doesn’t take long before flirtations amongst the assembled group become fodder for the Bliss family’s penchant for theatrics, and the guests come to the uneasy realization that their hosts might well be barking mad.

Theatre West continues its production of “Hay Fever,” directed by Tommy Cummings, at its performance space, 4501 W. Edison St.

Performance are 2 p.m. Sunday, June 19 and 26, and 7:30 p.m. Friday-Saturday, June 24-25.

Tickets are $8-$15, and may be purchased at the door, or reserved by calling 918-417-0721. communitytheatrewest.com.

Starlight Concert Series

The 76th anniversary season of Tulsa’s Starlight Band, the state’s only professional concert band, continues with the Starlight Jazz Orchestra performing a program titled “The Sixties, Before Everything Changed…”

The concert will begin at 8 p.m. Tuesday, June 21, at Guthrie Green, 111 E. Reconciliation Way. Those attending the free concert are encouraged to bring their own seating or picnic blankets.

‘Chihuly: Then and Now’

When the Oklahoma City Museum of Art opened 20 years ago, it boasted the largest collection of works by internationally acclaimed glass artist Dale Chihuly outside of the artist’s own collection.

A new exhibition of Chihuly’s work, featuring new items from the Chihuly Studio and the Seattle Art Museum, is now on display at the museum. Titled “Chihuly Then and Now: The Collection at Twenty,” the exhibit also includes works from the museum’s permanent collection to span some five decades of Chihuly’s work.

OKCMOA curator Catherine Shotick said Chihuly’s artwork “plays with bold colors, glowing light and organic forms to create unique experiences. He is continually pushing the boundaries of glass as an artistic medium, producing objects unlike anything created before.”

Among the new objects on display will be examples from such series as “Navajo Blanket Cylinders,” “Soft Cylinders,” “Venetians,” “Rotolo”, and “Glass on Glass,” glass panels that are painted with vitreous enamel that explore Chihuly’s fascination with the transmission of light through transparent media; and “Chihuly Merletto,” his latest body of work was inspired by the ancient Venetian technique called “merletto” (Italian for lace) in which white cane is used to create lace-like patterns.

The Oklahoma City Museum of Art is at 415 Couch Drive. The museum is closed Monday and Tuesday. For more information: okcmoa.com.

