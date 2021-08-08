Haskell police, OSBI investigating fatal shooting

Authorities are investigating a fatal shooting Saturday in Haskell.
The shooting occurred about 4 p.m. on the northeast side of the Muskogee County town, Haskell police said in a Facebook post.
"This unfortunately has become a homicide investigation. The Oklahoma (State) Bureau of Investigation (OSBI) is handling this investigation.
"We are currently processing the crime scene and interviewing witnesses and others. We will update the information when we can," the post said.
The OSBI had not released any additional details about the shooting on Sunday.