Oklahoma's longest-tenured, most valuable coach got a hard lesson in college football upheaval last Nov. 28, only to come through in an old, familiar place
'A lot of things are contributing to this increase in rates,” a local official said. “We have seen a lot of folks moving to Tulsa."
Popping by last week's luncheon for the Oklahoma Sports Hall of Fame Class of 2022 had me laughing over legends ranging from Switzer to Babe Ruth
TU athletic director Rick Dickson: “We’ve got to do a deep dive on everything — on our whole game-day experience."
The as-yet unnamed firm will make the announcement official at two news conferences Wednesday in Oklahoma City and Pryor.
“Frankly, when people ask why teachers are demoralized it is because of disrespect, and this is an example of that. This leaves us with a giant mess,” State Superintendent Joy Hofmeister said. #oklaed
DOCUMENT: Read the proposed permanent rules
He amassed a record of 203-139 and will leave as the second winningest coach in program history.
The Tulsa Police Department has released helicopter and bodycam footage of police officers' Feb. 4 shooting of a 16-year-old who allegedly had stolen at gunpoint $22 from someone that night.
Competition wraps up Sunday at the BOK Center.
Funeral home, church and cemetery locations are in the city under which the death notice is listed unless otherwise noted.
