Gundy voted Big 12 Coach of the Year

Oklahoma State’s Mike Gundy was voted the Big 12 Conference Coach of the Year on Thursday, among 13 Cowboys to earn end-of-season league honors as voted by the league’s coaches.

Utah State transfer rusher Jaylen Warren was named conference newcomer of the year, while defensive end Collin Oliver earned defensive freshman of the year honors.

Spencer Sanders was named the All-Big 12 first-team quarterback, joined by left guard Josh Sills, defensive end Brock Martin, linebacker Malcolm Rodriguez cornerback Jarrick Bernard-Converse and safety Kolby Harvell-Peel on the first-team. Second-team honors went to Oilver, wide receivers Tay Martin and Brennan Presley and cornerback Christian Holmes.

Oklahoma placed a pair of players on the first team: fullback Jeremiah Hall and punter Michael Turk.

Iowa State’s Breece Hall was named Big 12 Offensive Player of the Year. Baylor defensive back Jalen Pitre beat out OSU’s Rodriguez as the defensive player of the year, and was joined by Bears teammates Siaki Ika (defensive newcomer) and Trestan Ebner (special teams) on the awards slate.

Gundy’s honor marks the second time in his 17 seasons in charge that OSU’s head coach has been voted coach of the year. He first won the award in 2010.