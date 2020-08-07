2020-08-10 ed-guesttoon

Marlin Lavanhar is senior minister of Tulsa’s All Souls Unitarian Church and an amateur cartoonist of some wit and talent. His latest effort is called “The real decline.”

Marlin Lavanhar is senior minister of Tulsa’s All Souls Unitarian Church and an amateur cartoonist of some wit and talent. His latest effort is called “The real decline.”

Tags