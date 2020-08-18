Most restaurant folks and local foodies likely are not acquainted with Sean Sylvester, but if the past two years are any indication, they will be.
During that span, Sylvester, along with a couple of partners, quietly has acquired several Simple Simon’s Pizza and Cheezies Pizza locations, brought Big Whiskey’s American Restaurant & Bar to Tulsa and purchased two of the area’s most revered restaurants — Shiloh’s in Broken Arrow and the original Brownie’s Hamburger Stand in Tulsa.
Not bad for a guy who first gravitated to a career around kitchens on a Navy submarine.
Sylvester, who grew up in Bixby and northwest Tulsa, did not know what he was going to do with his life when he joined the Navy in 1992. He didn’t even know what he was going to do in the Navy.
“I started as a striker, someone who mostly stripped and painted the boat while figuring out what my permanent job would be,” Sylvester said recently during an interview at Big Whiskey’s. “I noticed that in sub life, cooks could take a shower whenever they wanted, didn’t have to share beds and always could go to the galley to get something to eat.
“I began as a night baker, working from 11 at night to 11 in the morning. I learned to cook eggs on a boat bobbing 20 degrees up and down.”
Sylvester also made good use of his time off the sub. He said he took some culinary classes at Johnson & Wales University when stationed outside Providence, Rhode Island, and cooked at a dinner theater when in port in Norfolk, Virginia.
“I thought I was going to be a chef, but it didn’t quite work out that way,” he said.
After his four-year hitch in the Navy was up, Sylvester found his calling on the management side of restaurants, helping develop multi-unit regional chains. Based in central Arkansas, he first spent 7 ½ years with Applebee’s, where he met his wife, Brittany.
“That’s where I cut my teeth as a multi-unit executive,” he said.
His career would include stops with Newt’s Eatery and Raising Canes before catching on with Slim Chickens.
“My old COO at Applebee’s was with Slim Chickens, and he brought me on board with them,” Sylvester said. “In four years, we opened 78 new locations, including Kuwait and London. They are doing really well, but having grown up in Bixby and the Newblock Park area, I wanted to do something in this market. There was no opportunity for me to franchise Slim Chickens in this area.”
He said he signed up to become a Simple Simon's Pizza franchisee in 2017, and in January 2018, acquired the Simple Simon’s in Stillwater. By the end of 2018, Sylvester was on a roll.
“A buddy was telling me about a family restaurant for sale, and I said, ‘You mean Shiloh’s?’ I used to have business meetings there,” Sylvester said. “I acquired Shiloh’s in September 2018, and kept the family with me to continue the tradition. We designed a new logo and revamped the menu with family favorites.”
Shiloh’s opened on 51st Street west of 129th East Avenue in 2000 with five generations of the founding family working there. It was an instant hit. It moved to 2604 N. Aspen Ave., just off the Broken Arrow Expressway, in 2009.
“In November last year, Teri, the last remaining family member to own the restaurant, stepped away from Shiloh’s to take care of her parents,” Sylvester said. “She is an amazing lady and her daughter still works for us. My wife, Brittany, now runs the day-to-day operation, and my mother-in-law bakes the pies.”
In November 2018, he acquired the Bixby Simple Simon’s, and in December added locations in Kellyville and Turley, as well as Cheezies (Simple Simon’s second brand) in Sapulpa and north Tulsa.
Things settled down for a while until construction began on Big Whiskey’s in August 2019 at 4532 E. 51st St. on land where Green Onion operated for many years. Big Whiskey’s, which has fewer than 20 locations scattered over five states, opened in June. A Cheezies eventually will be located next door in the new complex.
In October 2019, a second Shiloh’s location was opened in Cleveland, Oklahoma,and in January 2020, Sylvester acquired Brownie’s Hamburger Stand, 2130 S. Harvard Ave. (a Brownie’s still operates on 71st Street under different ownership).
Brownie’s was founded by brothers Bill and Darrell Bowen in 1957. Bill died in 2009 and Darrell in 2011. It operated under a couple of different owners until Sylvester bought it.
“I had heard Brownie’s was on the market, and I used to eat there with my grandfather,” Sylvester said. “I plan to use everything I learned at Raising Canes in marketing and branding, as well as my four years as director of operations at Slim Chickens to grow Brownie’s the way I know it can be grown.”
Sylvester noted that Cheezies' corporate office is in Glenpool, and Simple Simon’s was founded in Sand Springs.
“I’m very excited that these are Oklahoma and Tulsa brands, and being the first one to introduce Big Whiskey’s to Tulsa is an added treat,” he said.