Guerin-teed it was quite a week: Clemson in ACC a safer football bet than OU in Big 12

Word got out last week that the Jacksonville Jaguars were interested in signing Tim Tebow and everyone went berserk. What was Urban Meyer thinking? What was Colin Kaepernick thinking? What should Tebow be doing with his life instead?

It got to be waaaay too much immediately, and it whisked me back to something I discovered while covering the 2008 national championship between OU and Florida -- there is a difference between Tebow the player/person and Tebow the cult.

I saw firsthand how accomplished a player Tebow was when his Gators conquered Sam Bradford’s Sooners that night in Miami. I saw enough interview sessions to see Tebow as a pretty genuine guy. No issues there.

The problem was there were a few in the Florida press corps who wore Tebow’s jersey to those sessions. They were more interested in deifying the then-21-year-old quarterback than asking him questions.

It was all really disturbing until I figured out it I was wasting energy. Turns out you can pay attention to the player and the person while ignoring the circus around him.