Guerin Emig: Sooners, Cyclones dominate my preseason All-Big 12 football ballot

I love watching the graceful Hall run. He honors the manchild who became famous wearing Hall’s No. 28 for the Sooners 17 years ago.

I love everything about Vaughn. That he’s 5-foot-6. That he’s as shifty and elusive as you’d expect from a 5-6 scatback. That he can hurt you like K-State legend Darren Sproles once did — from any position on the offense.

I considered OU’s Kennedy Brooks for a spot here, but I think he’ll share carries with Tennessee transfer Josh Gray. I considered OSU’s LD Brown because I enjoy him so much, but I think he’ll share the rock with up to three Cowboy running backs.

Fullback

Jeremiah Hall, Oklahoma

Hall is more H-back than fullback, but he’s so critical to Lincoln Riley’s offense that he has to find a spot on this team somewhere. Fullback will do.

Wide receiver