Guerin Emig: Sooners, Cyclones dominate my preseason All-Big 12 football ballot

The Big 12 asked media to vote on a preseason all-conference football team. I complied.
Since journalists harp on transparency all the time, and I don’t want to come off as a hypocrite, here’s my ballot...
Offense
Quarterback
Spencer Rattler, Oklahoma
This isn’t the mid-to-late 2000s Golden Age of Big 12 quarterbacking, but it’s a pretty deep crew just the same. If the quarterbacks who have been brilliant in games — Brock Purdy, Spencer Sanders, Max Duggan, Skylar Thompson, Jarret Doege — can be brilliant over months, it will be a nightmare revisited for Big 12 defenses.
Rattler doesn’t have to land on "brilliant" to rise above the crowd. His offense will take care of that.
I love watching the graceful Hall run. He honors the manchild who became famous wearing Hall’s No. 28 for the Sooners 17 years ago.
I love everything about Vaughn. That he’s 5-foot-6. That he’s as shifty and elusive as you’d expect from a 5-6 scatback. That he can hurt you like K-State legend Darren Sproles once did — from any position on the offense.
I considered OU’s Kennedy Brooks for a spot here, but I think he’ll share carries with Tennessee transfer Josh Gray. I considered OSU’s LD Brown because I enjoy him so much, but I think he’ll share the rock with up to three Cowboy running backs.
Fullback
Jeremiah Hall, Oklahoma
Hall is more H-back than fullback, but he’s so critical to Lincoln Riley’s offense that he has to find a spot on this team somewhere. Fullback will do.
Wide receiver
Erik Ezukanma, Texas Tech
Xavier Hutchinson, Iowa State
Marvin Mims, Oklahoma
Ample potential star power across the conference at this position as well.
Ezukanma is coming off a broken arm sustained last April. I didn’t realize how dynamic he was last year until I reviewed the 2020 Big 12 statistics page. The only receiver with a higher yards-per-game average was OSU’s Tylan Wallace.
Imagine how effective Ezukanma will be if Oregon transfer Tyler Shough raises Tech’s level of play at quarterback.
Tight end
Charlie Kolar, Iowa State
The Sooners’ Austin Stogner is a stud, but Kolar was the easiest selection on the board.
Offensive line
Dawson Deaton, Texas Tech
Trevor Downing, Iowa State
Marquis Hayes, Oklahoma
Colin Newell, Iowa State
Josh Sills, Oklahoma State
Want to know how to get picked for a preseason all-conference O-line? Stand out during interview sessions.
I have no idea how Sills grades out with OSU O-line coach Charlie Dickey. I do know he is an A+ talker.
That’s more than enough for me.
Deaton and Newell are both centers. Don’t care. The Big 12 didn’t ask me to delineate. I think they’re both hosses so they both make the cut.
Defense
Defensive line
Ochaun Mathis, TCU
Will McDonald, Iowa State
Dante Stills, West Virginia
Isaiah Thomas, Oklahoma
Perrion Winfrey, Oklahoma
Someone needs to alert the Big 12 office that it’s 2021, not 1971. If you’re going to overload an all-conference defensive position, make it linebacker instead of the D-line.
I had Winfrey ahead of Thomas on a four-player D-line. The Memorial Charger makes the list with an assist to his league.
Linebacker
Nik Bonitto, Oklahoma
Malcolm Rodriguez, Oklahoma State
Mike Rose, Iowa State
I’m going to go out on a limb and predict I’m the only media member to pick Rodriguez, the Cowboys’ most valuable defender. I’ll wear that distinction with pride if so.
Had the Big 12 gotten it right and offered us four linebackers instead of three, I would have included Texas’ DeMarvion Overshown. Love his game, love his outspokenness on issues outside football.
If the conference had offered up a six-defensive back "dime" package, OSU’s Tre Sterling would have been my guy.
Punter
Austin McNamara, Texas Tech
Wasn’t Austin McNamara OU’s tight end a few years ago?
Offensive Player of the Year: Rattler
Came down to Rattler and Breece Hall. Always take the quarterback in a match race involving numbers.
Defensive Player of the Year: Rose
Came down to Rose and Bonitto, whose stock has risen more than any other Big 12 defender’s since the end of last season. Rose, likely to make 120 tackles, is the safe pick having won this honor a year ago.
Newcomer of the Year: Shough
Matt Wells hasn’t named the Red Raiders’ starting quarterback yet, so this could blow up in my face.
Video: What OU quarterback Spencer Rattler said about NIL on April 15
