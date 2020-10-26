Guerin Emig: OU, Texas making a Big 12 move? Let's see what happens this week

Oklahoma and Texas, once ranked seventh and eighth in the Big 12 Conference, are now fourth and fifth. A sign that the league’s bellwether programs are surging?

Ummm... Let’s wait to see what happens this week when the Sooners head to Texas Tech and the Longhorns visit Oklahoma State.

1 – Oklahoma State (4-0 overall, 3-0 in the Big 12)

Last week: Defeated Iowa State 24-21

There have been some pleasant surprises highlighting OSU’s start. Shane Illingworth. LD Brown. Even Saturday we saw Cowboy backs Jelani Woods and Logan Carter contribute a combined six catches.

Just know that old reliables Spencer Sanders, Chuba Hubbard and Tylan Wallace must do the heaviest lifting for the Pokes to max out, something that was affirmed against Iowa State.

This Saturday: vs. Texas, 3 p.m. (FOX)

---

2 – Kansas State (4-1, 4-0)

Last week: Roughed up Kansas 55-14