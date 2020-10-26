Guerin Emig: OU, Texas making a Big 12 move? Let's see what happens this week

Oklahoma and Texas, once ranked seventh and eighth in the Big 12 Conference, are now fourth and fifth. A sign that the league’s bellwether programs are surging?
Ummm... Let’s wait to see what happens this week when the Sooners head to Texas Tech and the Longhorns visit Oklahoma State.
1 – Oklahoma State (4-0 overall, 3-0 in the Big 12)
Last week: Defeated Iowa State 24-21
There have been some pleasant surprises highlighting OSU’s start. Shane Illingworth. LD Brown. Even Saturday we saw Cowboy backs Jelani Woods and Logan Carter contribute a combined six catches.
Just know that old reliables Spencer Sanders, Chuba Hubbard and Tylan Wallace must do the heaviest lifting for the Pokes to max out, something that was affirmed against Iowa State.
This Saturday: vs. Texas, 3 p.m. (FOX)
---
2 – Kansas State (4-1, 4-0)
Last week: Roughed up Kansas 55-14
Memo to OSU punter Tom Hutton: When you go to Manhattan Nov. 7, do not kick it to Phillip Brooks. Kansas made that mistake Saturday, and Brooks cashed in with a record-setting performance. He totaled a K-State-record 189 punt return yards including touchdown of 55 and 52 yards.
Bill Snyder made special teams excellence a staple of his success over 27 years. Nice to see Chris Klieman paying tribute with his own excellence in succession.
This Saturday: at West Virginia, 11 a.m. (ESPN2)
---
3 – Iowa State (3-2, 3-1)
Last week: Knocked from first place in Big 12 by OSU, 24-21
Matt Campbell after the loss in Stillwater: "We had some opportunities to make some plays and we didn’t." No argument here.
Charlie Kolar dropped Brock Purdy’s best throw of the day with ISU trying to hang in late. Connor Assalley missed two field goal tries. Even the Cyclones’ trusted defense fell victim to uneven play.
Campbell again: "We didn’t tackle very well."
This Saturday: at Kansas, 11 a.m. (FS1)
---
4 – Oklahoma (3-2, 2-2)
Last week: Won at TCU 33-14
Alex Grinch continues to use the whole depth chart in his efforts to stabilize OU’s defense. The numbers paid off in the Sooners’ secondary against Texas. Saturday at TCU, it was the front end of OU’s D that benefited.
Six linemen and four linebackers were among defenders who sacked or pressured TCU quarterback Max Duggan, or dropped Horned Frogs behind the line of scrimmage.
This Saturday: at Texas Tech, 7 p.m. (FOX)
---
5 – Texas (3-2, 2-2)
Last week: Beat Baylor 27-16
Sam Ehlinger accounted for 321 yards and three touchdowns passing and rushing, the kind of effort you expect from a team’s central figure when adversity surrounds his program.
The Longhorns played better and smarter around their quarterback to help, but they’ll need to step that up several notches to win this weekend in Stillwater.
This Saturday: at OSU, 3 p.m. (FOX)
---
6 – Texas Tech (2-3, 1-3)
Last week: Pulled out 34-27 win over West Virginia
Matt Wells had to feel good Saturday. He got an efficient game from quarterback Henry Colombi in Colombi’s first start in place of the struggling Alan Bowman. He got 179 rushing yards to take the pressure of his new QB. He got a game-winning fumble return for a touchdown from his scrutinized defense.
And he finally won a close Big 12 contest after going 0-5 in league games decided by a touchdown or less dating back to last year.
This Saturday: vs. OU, 7 p.m. (FOX)
---
7 – West Virginia (3-2, 2-2)
Last week: Short end of that 34-27 result at Tech
It was a rough trip back to Lubbock for quarterback Jarret Doege, the younger brother of former Texas Tech QB Seth Doege. It wasn’t his fumble that Tech cornerback Zech McPhearson returned 56 yards for the game-winning touchdown with 8:44 remaining, but it was his offense that could not muster any points during the decisive fourth quarter.
This Saturday: vs. K-State, 11 a.m. (ESPN2)
---
8 – Baylor (1-2, 1-2)
Last week: Lost at Texas 27-16
You can’t fault Terrel Bernard for the result in Austin. The Bears linebacker made 19 tackles, including two for lost yardage, had one sack and broke up a pass.
This Saturday: vs. TCU, 2:30 p.m. (ESPN2)
---
9 – TCU (1-3, 1-3)
Last week: Beaten by OU 33-14
What was Gary Patterson doing calling back-to-back timeouts with the Sooners trying to kill the clock in the final two minutes? Probably taking out some frustration over a team that continues to short circuit on offense while giving up explosive plays on defense.
This Saturday: at Baylor, 2:30 p.m. (ESPN2)
---
10 – Kansas (0-5, 0-4)
Last week: Lost 12th straight Sunflower Showdown 55-14
It’s a given the Jayhawks are facing a winless season. Now you wonder whether they’ll even be competitive the rest of the year.
This Saturday: vs. Iowa State, 11 a.m. (FS1)
