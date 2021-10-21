Guerin Emig: One player, one problem, one preposterous prediction and one pick for OU-Kansas

One player, one problem, one preposterous prediction and one pick for OU-Kansas...
ONE PLAYER
Oklahoma running back Eric Gray
Kennedy Brooks is going to be a very big factor next month when OU closes against Baylor, Iowa State and Oklahoma State. Hot as quarterback Caleb Williams has been, and explosive as OU’s offense has become with Williams running it, Brooks is the Sooners’ steadying influence. He is their closer, the player carrying the ball in the fourth quarter of contested games.
Saturday’s game won’t be contested in the fourth quarter. It shouldn’t be contested by halftime. That affords Lincoln Riley the luxury of resting some of his regulars. He’ll rest Brooks quite a bit with November in mind. And that opens the door for Gray, OU’s complementary back, to have a busy afternoon in Lawrence.
Gray should top season highs of 15 carries and 84 yards against Nebraska Sept. 18. Twenty-five touches and 150 yards running and receiving seem reasonable.
ONE PROBLEM
Kansas
There are 130 FBS teams. KU ranks No. 123 in scoring, No. 126 in first downs, No. 110 in passing yards, No. 113 in third down offense, No. 129 in red zone offense, No. 116 in total offense, No. 129 in points allowed, No. 128 in run defense, No. 129 in sacks, No. 130 in third down defense, No. 128 in red zone defense and No. 126 in total defense.
I had a friend tell me last week that the Jayhawks finally had the right coach installed in Lance Leipold. Maybe. I guess that could be possible.
But the longer Kansas plays football, the more I truly wonder if there is such a thing as “the right coach” for the Jayhawks. I’m not sure he exists.
ONE PREPOSTEROUS PREDICTION
Spencer Rattler throws more touchdown passes than Williams in his first relief appearance. It won’t ignite any OU quarterback controversy moving forward, but it will be nice for Riley and the program to see Rattler contributing again.
ONE PICK
OU 54, KU 10