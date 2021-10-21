Guerin Emig: One player, one problem, one preposterous prediction and one pick for OSU-Iowa State

One player, one problem, one preposterous prediction and one pick for OSU-Iowa State...
ONE PLAYER
Oklahoma State quarterback Spencer Sanders
Both teams have sturdy defenses. Both teams have exceptional running backs. There isn’t a big difference at receiver, though Iowa State’s tight end usage can be tricky, or on the offensive line.
So what separates the Cowboys from the Cyclones in Ames? The quarterback position. Sanders must outplay Brock Purdy for his team to win and stay undefeated.
It’s a dicey proposition. Sanders has thrown six touchdown passes and five interceptions. He has looked skittish behind a line that hasn’t protected him consistently. He has sailed passes to open receivers. He has missed seeing open receivers.
Sanders struggled through most of last week’s win at Texas, saying: "Didn’t play too good but not going to hang my head over it."
OSU needs Sanders’ head and game locked and loaded Saturday. He presents more open-field danger than Purdy. He is more capable of something spectacular. He just has to avoid anything disastrous.
If Sanders plays well, he should outgun Purdy and the Cowboys should be 7-0. If Sanders has his best game of the season, the Cowboys can think a lot more seriously about the Big 12 championship they so badly want.
ONE PROBLEM
Iowa State’s defense can be as sturdy as OSU’s.
The Cowboys’ Malcolm Rodriguez is the Big 12’s leading tackler and a decent bet to be Big 12 Defensive Player of the Year. Cyclones counterpart Mike Rose, the 2020 Big 12 Defensive Player of the Year, is capable of a 15-tackle game himself.
The Cowboys lead the league with 19 sacks. Iowa State defensive end Will McDonald leads the league individually with 5.5.
OSU is a top-20 defense nationally in terms of yards allowed. Iowa State is in the top 3.
OSU is decent defending the red zone, while Iowa State is very good at that.
Iowa State is decent defending third downs, while OSU is outstanding at that.
Both teams are identically strong against the run, important when you consider this game features Jaylen Warren and Breece Hall.
The difference Saturday might come down to which defense can take the ball from the other offense. Both the Cowboys or Cyclones have forced just eight turnovers, which feels like a small number considering the playmakers at work.
ONE PREPOSTEROUS PREDICTION
Back to Sanders. Confidence around here isn’t exactly high in the third-year starter. Some sports talk chatter earlier this week centered around whether Mike Gundy might consider a change from Sanders to Shane Illingworth.
This one, then, is for the haters.
Sanders doesn’t roll up big numbers passing, but finds his way to 70 rushing yards and a big fourth-quarter score off a scramble.
ONE PICK
Pokes 20, Clones 17