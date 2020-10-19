Guerin Emig: No movement in Big 12 rankings, which is good news for OSU

When does a mid-October Saturday produce zero movement in the Big 12 Conference rankings? When the only game on this particular mid-October Saturday is Kansas-West Virginia, and that one goes according to plan.

This week’s rundown is last week’s...

1 – Oklahoma State (3-0 overall, 2-0 in the Big 12)

Last week: Scheduled game at Baylor postponed until Dec. 12

This Saturday: vs. Iowa State, 2:30 p.m. (FOX)

Surely this is the week Spencer Sanders returns to quarterback the Cowboys.

Asked last Thursday if his starter was 100 percent recovered from his ankle injury, Mike Gundy said: “He’s got to be getting close. You never really know until you get in a game. I thought he was pretty close before we played Kansas. He’s moving that way.

“I can’t imagine that he won’t be 100 percent.”

---

2 – Iowa State (3-1, 3-0)

Last week: No game

This Saturday: at OSU, 2:30 p.m. (FOX)