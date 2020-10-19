Guerin Emig: No movement in Big 12 rankings, which is good news for OSU

When does a mid-October Saturday produce zero movement in the Big 12 Conference rankings? When the only game on this particular mid-October Saturday is Kansas-West Virginia, and that one goes according to plan.
This week’s rundown is last week’s...
1 – Oklahoma State (3-0 overall, 2-0 in the Big 12)
Last week: Scheduled game at Baylor postponed until Dec. 12
This Saturday: vs. Iowa State, 2:30 p.m. (FOX)
Surely this is the week Spencer Sanders returns to quarterback the Cowboys.
Asked last Thursday if his starter was 100 percent recovered from his ankle injury, Mike Gundy said: “He’s got to be getting close. You never really know until you get in a game. I thought he was pretty close before we played Kansas. He’s moving that way.
“I can’t imagine that he won’t be 100 percent.”
---
2 – Iowa State (3-1, 3-0)
Last week: No game
This Saturday: at OSU, 2:30 p.m. (FOX)
Deadspin included ISU’s Matt Campbell among its list of college football’s five most underpaid coaches last week. The USA Today salary database has Campbell’s 2020 salary at $3.7 million.
Note to anyone else considering an “underpaid coaches” compilation: This doesn’t feel like the year to go there.
---
3 – Kansas State (3-1, 3-0)
Last week: No game
This Saturday: vs. Kansas, 11 a.m. (FS1)
A very interesting week for Will Howard, the three-star freshman who quarterbacks K-State the rest of the year now that Skylar Thompson is done. According to Rivals.com, K-State and KU both offered Howard a scholarship out of Pennsylvania’s Downington West High School.
---
4 – West Virginia (3-1, 2-1)
Last week: Roared back from 10-0 deficit to drill Kansas 38-17
Pre-pandemic assumption: OSU’s Chuba Hubbard and OU’s Kennedy Brooks would be the two All-Big 12 running backs.
Now? Iowa State’s Breece Hall and West Virginia’s Leddie Brown are headed that way. Brown rushed for 195 yards against the Jayhawks.
This Saturday: at Texas Tech, 4:30 p.m. (ESPN2)
---
5 – Oklahoma (2-2, 1-2)
Last week: No game
This Saturday: at TCU, 11 a.m. (ABC)
The most interesting quote from Norman during OU’s off week came from defensive coordinator Alex Grinch.
“Frustrations obviously ensue when things don’t happen as fast as you want them to happen,” he said. “And they’re not. The word ‘patience’ kind of makes you vomit in your mouth a little bit as a coach, because you don’t have patience. Nobody wants to hear ‘patience.’”
---
6 – Baylor (1-1, 1-1)
Last week: Scheduled game vs. OSU postponed until Dec. 12
This Saturday: at Texas, 2:30 p.m. (ESPN)
247Sports.com reported the Bears were scheduled to return from their COVID-19 outbreak pause over the weekend. That’s encouraging, and rather remarkable, given that Baylor AD Mack Rhoades said last week there were 28 cases in the football program.
---
7 – TCU (1-2, 1-2)
Last week: No game
This Saturday: vs. OU, 11 a.m. (ABC)
TCU gave up a 45-yard pass and an 80-yard run at Kansas State Oct. 10.
The Horned Frogs gave up two 52-yard passes, a 45-yard pass and a 40-yard run against Texas Oct. 3.
The Frogs gave up 75- and 49-yard runs and 49- and 44-yard passes against Iowa State Sept. 26.
The welcome mat is out for OU Saturday.
---
8 – Texas (2-2, 1-2)
Last week: No game
This Saturday: vs. Baylor, 2:30 p.m. (ESPN)
It wasn’t exactly quiet in Austin during the Longhorns’ off week. Fans have about had it with Tom Herman’s lack of progress.
Off the field, controversy over “The Eyes of Texas” -- last summer UT players went public with their grievance over the song’s roots in minstrel shows – rages.
---
9 – Texas Tech (1-3, 0-3)
Last week: No game
This Saturday: vs. West Virginia, 4:30 p.m. (ESPN2)
Henry Colombi has replaced Alan Bowman as starting quarterback. We’ll see if that awakens the sleepy Red Raiders.
---
10 – Kansas (0-4, 0-3)
Last week: Lost 51st straight Big 12 road game at West Virginia 38-17
The Jayhawks tried a third different starting quarterback in Morgantown. Miles Kendrick did no better than predecessors Thomas MacVittie and Jalon Daniels.
Maybe try Pooka Williams in the wildcat next?
This Saturday: at K-State, 11 a.m. (FS1)
