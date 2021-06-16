Guerin Emig: "It's something that none of us will forget" -- How Dr. Val Gene Iven and OSU's medical team steered the Cowboys through a pandemic

It wasn’t like anyone had the tests in some storage room in case of emergency.

“We initially reached out to our student health center to see what we had locally. They were getting tests, but probably not to the volume that we would need,” Iven said. “And so then we reached out and partnered with our Health Sciences Center in Tulsa. They were critical in being able to help us from the standpoint of the testing. There were two types of testing. There was the PCR and then the rapid antigen. On Fridays before we played, we did the antigen test. That was a rapid turnaround test.

“We all had to make sure we were comfortable with that as a league so that we felt our kids wouldn’t be taking off for a road game and were positive. That’s a disaster waiting to happen. If you’re on the road and on a plane and you become ill...”

“If someone came in symptomatic, you immediately thought, ‘They’ve got COVID.’ That was your immediate concern,” Iven said. “And then you waited a day because we got our test results back the next day. You just waited for the phone call in terms of who you had that might be on your list of positives. And you went through your steps in terms of notifying the student-athlete and getting them isolated and tracking down their contacts, working with the health department.”