Guerin Emig: Iowa State the new No. 1 in the Big 12

I can’t drop the Cowboys more than one spot. They’re too good a team with too strong a defense. That was a bad loss Saturday in Stillwater after a handful of bad plays on offense and special teams.

If the Cowboys are the squad I believe they are, they’ll go to Manhattan and win convincingly to get back on Big 12 championship track.

This Saturday: at Kansas State, 3 p.m. (FOX)

---

3 – Oklahoma (4-2, 3-2)

Last week: Rolled at Texas Tech 62-28

Tech marched 75 yards and took a 7-0 lead to open Saturday night’s encounter. The next time the Red Raiders scored, with with 6:15 left in the first half, it was to bring them to within 42-14. During that interim, the Sooners intercepted two passes, made a fourth-down stop, recorded a sack, recorded three tackles for lost yardage and surrendered three first downs.

Pretty nice recovery by Alex Grinch’s defense.

This Saturday: vs Kansas, 2:30 p.m. (ESPN2)

---

4 – Texas (4-2, 3-2)

Last week: Pulled out 41-34 overtime win at OSU