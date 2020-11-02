Guerin Emig: Iowa State the new No. 1 in the Big 12

Iowa State ahead of Oklahoma State, even though the Cowboys beat the Cyclones? Yes.
Oklahoma ahead of Kansas State, even though the Wildcats beat the Sooners? Yes.
Conference rankings over the course of a season can’t always reflect head-to-head results. It’s what matters now, not a month ago.
What matters now is that Iowa State is playing the best football in the Big 12 Conference, with OU creeping closer to its usual place atop the league.
1 – Iowa State (4-2 overall, 4-1 in the Big 12)
Last week: Did plenty to beat Kansas 52-22
Breece Hall (185 yards) took a handoff through an alley on the left side in the first quarter at KU, cut effortlessly across the field and accelerated both upfield and toward the right sideline. I thought: “We’re really going to miss watching that dude run the football next year.”
Of course nobody’s going to miss Hall as much as Matt Campbell.
This Saturday: vs. Baylor, 6 p.m. (FS1)
---
2 – Oklahoma State (4-1, 3-1)
Last week: Upset by Texas in overtime 41-34
I can’t drop the Cowboys more than one spot. They’re too good a team with too strong a defense. That was a bad loss Saturday in Stillwater after a handful of bad plays on offense and special teams.
If the Cowboys are the squad I believe they are, they’ll go to Manhattan and win convincingly to get back on Big 12 championship track.
This Saturday: at Kansas State, 3 p.m. (FOX)
---
3 – Oklahoma (4-2, 3-2)
Last week: Rolled at Texas Tech 62-28
Tech marched 75 yards and took a 7-0 lead to open Saturday night’s encounter. The next time the Red Raiders scored, with with 6:15 left in the first half, it was to bring them to within 42-14. During that interim, the Sooners intercepted two passes, made a fourth-down stop, recorded a sack, recorded three tackles for lost yardage and surrendered three first downs.
Pretty nice recovery by Alex Grinch’s defense.
This Saturday: vs Kansas, 2:30 p.m. (ESPN2)
---
4 – Texas (4-2, 3-2)
Last week: Pulled out 41-34 overtime win at OSU
Sam Ehlinger avoiding Malcolm Rodriguez’s blitz on 4th-and-7, spotting receiver Josh Smith running a stride away from Tre Sterling in the end zone, and hitting Smith in that stride to give Texas a 34-31 lead in Saturday’s fourth quarter was one of the best individual plays of the college football season.
The story of the game from OSU’s perspective was self-inflicted harm. From Texas’? It was Ehlinger, the heart of the team, beating loudly when absolutely needed.
This Saturday: vs. West Virginia, 11 a.m. (ABC)
---
5 – Kansas State (4-2, 4-1)
Last week: Rocked at West Virginia 37-10
Suspicion that Skylar Thompson’s season-ending injury would catch up to the Wildcats became a grim reality in Morgantown, where freshman backup Will Howard went 19-of-37 for 184 yards and 3 interceptions.
When K-State couldn’t average more than 2 yards per run, it was curtains.
This Saturday: vs OSU, 3 p.m. (FOX)
---
6 – West Virginia (4-2, 3-2)
Last week: Stunned K-State 37-10
Jarret Doege threw for 301 yards and Leddie Brown rushed for 102. The Mountaineers intercepted Will Howard three times and put the clamps on Deuce Vaughn.
I have no idea what to make of Neal Brown’s team, a group talented enough to do this to an undefeated-in-conference team but scattered enough to lose to Texas Tech.
This Saturday: at Texas, 11 a.m. (ABC)
---
7 – TCU (2-3, 2-3)
Last week: Defeated Baylor 33-23
The Horned Frogs led the Bears 30-7 at the half. After watching TCU play OU the previous Saturday, I didn’t think the Frogs could score 30 in a game. What changed was offensive coordinator Sonny Cumbie found a rushing attack – Darwin Barlow gained 117 of TCU’s 247 yards via the ground.
This Saturday: vs. Texas Tech, 2:30 p.m. (FS1)
---
8 – Texas Tech (2-4, 1-4)
Last week: Embarrassed by the Sooners 62-28
That’s Tech’s worst home loss to OU since 2003, the day Kejuan Jones scored five touchdowns in 56-25 rout and an Arizona newspaper covered the game figuring Mike Stoops would be the Wildcats’ next head coach.
This Saturday: at TCU, 2:30 p.m. (FS1)
---
9 – Baylor (1-3, 1-3)
Last week: Beaten by TCU 33-23
Every week it’s a new “second-worst team in the Big 12.” Texas Tech had a turn. Then TCU. Now let’s make it Baylor, who trailed the Horned Frogs 33-7 in the third quarter before deciding to punch back.
This Saturday: at Iowa State, 6 p.m. (FS1)
---
10 – Kansas (0-6, 0-5)
Last week: Drilled by Iowa State 52-22
Enough written.
This Saturday: at OU, 2:30 p.m. (ESPN or ESPN2)
