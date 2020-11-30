Guerin Emig: Closing in on Sooners-Cyclones 2.0, Big 12 Championship edition

How does Iowa State play for its first Big 12 Conference championship? Beat West Virginia in Saturday’s regular-season finale.

How does Oklahoma play for a sixth straight Big 12 championship? Beat Baylor Saturday, then win at West Virginia Dec. 12.

How does Oklahoma State play for its first Big 12 title since 2011? Win at TCU Saturday, then at Baylor Dec. 12, and hope the Sooners lose to either the Bears or Mountaineers.

Things get weird under tiebreaker scenarios, and we’ll untie those knots if we have to, but that’s what this ultimately comes down to. The Cowboys need help. The Cyclones and Sooners do not.

Just keep that in mind as we head for the tape.

As for the rankings...

1 – Iowa State (7-2 overall, 7-1 in the Big 12)

Last week: Pulled out 23-20 win at Texas

On a day Breece Hall was held in relative check (91 yards) by the Longhorns, the Cyclones needed receivers to step up and help quarterback Brock Purdy in the passing game. They did.