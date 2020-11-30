Guerin Emig: Closing in on Sooners-Cyclones 2.0, Big 12 Championship edition

How does Iowa State play for its first Big 12 Conference championship? Beat West Virginia in Saturday’s regular-season finale.
How does Oklahoma play for a sixth straight Big 12 championship? Beat Baylor Saturday, then win at West Virginia Dec. 12.
How does Oklahoma State play for its first Big 12 title since 2011? Win at TCU Saturday, then at Baylor Dec. 12, and hope the Sooners lose to either the Bears or Mountaineers.
Things get weird under tiebreaker scenarios, and we’ll untie those knots if we have to, but that’s what this ultimately comes down to. The Cowboys need help. The Cyclones and Sooners do not.
Just keep that in mind as we head for the tape.
As for the rankings...
1 – Iowa State (7-2 overall, 7-1 in the Big 12)
Last week: Pulled out 23-20 win at Texas
On a day Breece Hall was held in relative check (91 yards) by the Longhorns, the Cyclones needed receivers to step up and help quarterback Brock Purdy in the passing game. They did.
Tight end Charlie Kolar had a career-high 131 yards. Tight end Dylan Soehner and wide receiver Sean Shaw both notched career-high totals in catches and yards. Receiver Tarique Milton made a career-high five grabs.
Next game: Saturday vs. West Virginia, 2:30 p.m. (ESPN)
---
1A – Oklahoma (6-2, 5-2)
Last week: no game
Next game: Saturday vs. Baylor, 7 p.m. (FOX)
The postponement of the West Virginia game means OU’s November unbeaten streak extends another year. The last time the Sooners dropped a November contest was Nov. 8, 2014, the day Baylor embarrassed them on Owen Field 48-14.
The Bears are back in Norman this weekend. Don’t expect the same result.
---
3 – Oklahoma State (6-2, 5-2)
Last week: Held off Texas Tech 50-44
Dezmon Jackson was outstanding in rushing for 235 yards, but let’s not leave out some important Cowboys – offensive linemen Jake Springfield, Hunter Woodard, Ry Schneider, Preston Wilson and Jake Sills, blocking Cowboy backs Logan Carter and Jelani Woods, and offensive line coach Charlie Dickey.
No Chuba Hubbard, LD Brown or Teven Jenkins? Coming off a dismal Bedlam? A classic head-hanging scenario.
It wasn’t, thanks to a resilient bunch in OSU’s run game.
Next game: Saturday at TCU, 11 a.m. (ESPN2)
---
4 – Texas (5-3, 4-3)
Last week: Fell from Big 12 championship contention with a 23-20 loss to Iowa State
Sam Ehlinger completed four of his nine passes over Texas’ final two drives against the Cyclones. He took a sack that lost four yards on his final snap, making Cameron Dicker’s last-second field goal try a 57-yarder.
You could practically hear the collective groan from OSU fans: “Where was that Ehlinger in Stillwater back on Halloween?”
Next game: Saturday at Kansas State, 11 a.m. (FOX)
---
5 – West Virginia (5-3, 4-3)
Last week: no game
Next game: Saturday at Iowa State, 2:30 p.m. (ESPN)
The Mountaineers come off a three-week break in Ames. It is their first road game since losing at Texas Nov. 7.
---
6 – Kansas State (4-5, 4-4)
Last week: Led the whole way at Baylor before losing on a last-play field goal, 32-31.
You could feel the gut punch all the way from Waco, where K-State coach Chris Klieman said: “I’m sick for the guys because we did enough things that should have won the game and we didn’t.”
Next game: Saturday vs. Texas, 11 a.m. (FOX)
---
7 – TCU (4-4, 4-4)
Last week: Drubbed Kansas 59-23
After this weekend’s OSU game, TCU linebacker Garret Wallow should introduce himself to Cowboys linebacker Malcolm Rodriguez and ask him to open a tackling camp with him. They’d make a fortune.
Next game: Saturday vs. OSU, 11 a.m. (ESPN2)
---
8 – Baylor (2-5, 2-5)
Last week: Beat K-State on John Mayers’ 30-yard walk-off field goal
Credit the Bears, who could have quit a few weeks ago but obviously have not. Credit quarterback Charlie Brewer, who went 31-of-39 for 349 yards and wouldn’t let the Bears quit when they could have against K-State.
Next game: Saturday at OU, 7 p.m. (FOX)
---
9 – Texas Tech (3-6, 2-6)
Last week: Outgunned by OSU 50-44
That loss in Stillwater looked awfully familiar. Whether under Mike Leach, Kliff Kingsbury or Matt Wells, the Red Raiders do a lot of attractive things to excite you, but even more head-scratching things to ultimately let you down.
Next game: Saturday vs. Kansas, 11 a.m. (FS2)
---
10 – Kansas (0-8, 0-7)
Last week: Beaten 59-23 by TCU
Booker T. Washington product Bryce Thompson looked good in his KU basketball debut last week.
Next game: Saturday at Texas Tech, 11 a.m. (FS2)
