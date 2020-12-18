Guerin Emig: Big 12 bowl projections: OU and Iowa State to New Year's Six, OSU to Orlando to play the Canes

The Big 12 Conference is a long shot to reach the College Football Playoff, but its bowl prospects are actually quite good.

If Oklahoma beats Iowa State in a tight Big 12 championship game Saturday, something I think will happen, the Sooners and Cyclones can both earn New Year’s Six bowl bids.

That development trickles down to the rest of the league and opens a spot for a team that otherwise would have missed a bowl.

Speaking of missed bowls, Kansas State is the only Big 12 squad opting out of the postseason. The ACC, by comparison, has five teams electing not to play on.

Also, none of the bowls with Big 12 tie-ins have been canceled. That’s rather remarkable when you consider the Pac-12 and ACC have lost four bowls due to coronavirus-related issues.

So again, all things being relative, not a bad postseason situation at all for the Big 12.

Here’s the rundown as of Friday morning, with the understanding that things change on the hour anymore...

Oklahoma

Bowl: Cotton

Date: Dec. 30, 6:15 p.m.

Best potential opponent: Florida