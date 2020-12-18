 Skip to main content
Guerin Emig: Big 12 bowl projections: OU and Iowa State to New Year's Six, OSU to Orlando to play the Canes

Guerin Emig: Big 12 bowl projections: OU and Iowa State to New Year's Six, OSU to Orlando to play the Canes

Oklahoma defensive lineman Isaiah Thomas (95) celebrates with Oklahoma defensive back Tre Norwood (13) after Norwood's interception during a NCAA football game between Oklahoma and Baylor in Norman, Okla. on Saturday, Dec. 5, 2020.

 Ian Maule, Tulsa World

The Big 12 Conference is a long shot to reach the College Football Playoff, but its bowl prospects are actually quite good.

If Oklahoma beats Iowa State in a tight Big 12 championship game Saturday, something I think will happen, the Sooners and Cyclones can both earn New Year’s Six bowl bids.

That development trickles down to the rest of the league and opens a spot for a team that otherwise would have missed a bowl.

Speaking of missed bowls, Kansas State is the only Big 12 squad opting out of the postseason. The ACC, by comparison, has five teams electing not to play on.

Also, none of the bowls with Big 12 tie-ins have been canceled. That’s rather remarkable when you consider the Pac-12 and ACC have lost four bowls due to coronavirus-related issues.

So again, all things being relative, not a bad postseason situation at all for the Big 12.

Here’s the rundown as of Friday morning, with the understanding that things change on the hour anymore...

Oklahoma

Bowl: Cotton

Date: Dec. 30, 6:15 p.m.

Best potential opponent: Florida

Has it really been 12 years since Tim Tebow toppled Sam Bradford for the 2008 national championship? About time these two programs played again.

---

Iowa State

Bowl: Fiesta

Date: Jan. 2, 3 p.m.

Best potential opponent: USC

The College Football Playoff committee likes the Cyclones a lot (see: their No. 6 ranking despite losing twice, including once to Louisiana). Would the committee like 3-loss Iowa State more than 1-loss Indiana (currently No. 11) in the final rankings, assuming ISU’s third loss to OU Saturday is a tight one, and give ISU the final New Year’s Six at-large bid?

Yeah, I think so.

---

Texas

Bowl: Alamo

Date: Dec. 29, 8 p.m.

Best potential opponent: Oregon

It’s selection order from here. The Alamo picks Texas, just ahead of Oklahoma State in the CFP rankings and with more cachet than the Cowboys.

---

Oklahoma State

Bowl: Cheez-It

Date: Dec. 29, 4:30 p.m.

Best potential opponent: Miami

The Cheez-It used to be the Fiesta’s JV bowl in Phoenix. Now it’s in Orlando as the bowl formerly known as the Camping World.

Don’t sweat the confusion, just be happy about a juicy Cowboys-Hurricanes matchup.

---

TCU

Bowl: Texas

Date: Dec. 31, 7 p.m.

Best potential opponent: Arkansas

The Razorbacks are 3-0 vs. the Big 12 in bowls since 2012.

---

West Virginia

Bowl: Liberty

Date: Dec. 31, 3 p.m.

Best potential opponent: Tennessee

The Mountaineers’ bowl record since their 70-33 Orange destruction of Clemson in 2012: 1-5.

---

Texas Tech

Bowl: Guaranteed Rate

Date: Dec. 26, 9:15 p.m.

Best potential opponent: Penn State

The 4-6 Red Raiders take advantage of this-year-only loosened bowl restrictions and head to Phoenix for the bowl formerly known as the Cheez-It.

---

Baylor

Bowl: First Responder

Date: Dec. 26, 2:30 p.m.

Opponent: UTSA

The Roadrunners are already booked for this one. Baylor, with its 2-7 record and with starting quarterback Charlie Brewer set to transfer, gets an invite thanks to K-State’s opt-out.

2020 strikes again.

