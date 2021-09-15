Greenwood Chamber to unveil new 'Tech Ally'

The Greenwood Chamber of Commerce, Inc. will unveil its new Tech Alley on the 2nd floor, West Building, 102 N Greenwood Ave., within the historic Black Wall Street buildings from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 28.

The new nationally historically recognized building is opening its doors to teaching.

"The overarching use for the space is for people who have been overlooked and underserved in communities with free tech training," the Greenwood Chamber of Commerce said in a news release.

"For Greenwood to get a multiplatform, new-age tech community, is exciting!

"This event is being held to inform the masses that the time to invest in the future of Greenwood is now. This project will bring critically needed cutting-edge technology training to the people of Tulsa who need it most. It is fitting that this space be utilized for positive economic development for this area."

For more information, go to historictulsagreenwoodchamber.org.