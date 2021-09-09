Greenheck Group unveils new local, tagline

Greenheck Group recently unveiled a new logo and tagline as part of an extensive rebranding initiative to better position its growing number of business units and brand names for future growth and differentiate the company as an employer of choice.

Established in 1947, Greenheck Group is a global leading manufacturer of commercial air movement, control and conditioning equipment, providing engineered solutions across a range of nonresidential applications and industries.

Greenheck opened manufacturing facilities in Tulsa in 2018. Spread out east of U.S. 169 in north Tulsa are five facilities totaling 400,000 square feet. The employee total was 140 and climbing, Greenheck Tulsa campus director Rachel James said in 2019.

The company has grown to nearly 4,000 employees and operates 21 manufacturing plants in the United States, Mexico and India. Greenheck Group engineers and manufactures products under the following brand names: Greenheck (the founding flagship brand), Accurex, Airolite, Innovent, Precision Coils and Valent.