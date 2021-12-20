Grant Sicka - Stanfield + O’Dell

Stanfield + O’dell, a large, locally owned CPA firm providing accounting, tax, audit, business valuation and advisory services, is pleased to announce the following new hire:

Grant Sicka has joined Stanfield + O’Dell as an Audit Associate. He earned a Bachelor of Science in Accounting with a minor in Information Systems from the University of Arkansas. Sicka joins the firm with public accounting experience by performing routine audits, documenting financial reports, and analyzing the well-being of private companies.