Grant Gerondale story
- Sharon Bishop-Baldwin
News from the restaurant scene in Tulsa.
Texas Roadhouse CEO Kent Taylor, 65, died by suicide after a battle with COVID-19-related symptoms, according to his family and the restaurant chain.
In a CNN interview airing Sunday, reality TV star Duane Lee "Dog" Chapman talks about being fooled by his friend, Ralph Shortey, a former state senator now in prison for child sex trafficking.
Flanked by a cadre of President Donald Trump loyalists that included retired Gen. Michael Flynn and local COVID-19 contrarians, Pastor Jackson Lahmeyer formally announced that he is a Republican candidate for the U.S. Senate seat now held by James Lankford in the 2022 Republican primary.
Homeless man who died in subfreezing temperatures on Tulsa street remembered as 'quiet, cordial gentleman'
Vaylord Sullivan was found frozen in a sleeping bag the afternoon of Feb. 11. The 76-year-old's official cause of death is yet to be determined, but authorities believe he slipped away silently in the bitter cold.
"I have wanted to explore the Gathering Place, but I must in good conscience refrain from doing so as long as the plea for relief from its neighbors is not met," said Claremore resident Linda Coleman.
The Staples at 2711 S. Harvard Ave. is closing May 7, according to sign on the door.
For the Thanksgiving 2019 edition of the Tulsa World, I wrote about Alleyn Campbell — a Stillwater teen who still was recovering from serious …
Shannon Kepler, 60, now faces similar charges in federal court. A federal judge has already ruled Kepler to be released from custody pending his trial, over the objections of prosecutors.
Badlands Justice McNally, 30, was charged with one count of manufacturing, distributing, dispensing or possessing, with intent, a controlled substance and one count of possessing a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime.