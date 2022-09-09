Oklahoma author John Wooley doesn’t pause when answering what author had great influence on him but often ends up on many challenged book lists.

John Steinbeck.

Wooley, a writer of more than 25 books and host of the noted KWGS (89.5 FM) program “Swing on This,” first read the “Grapes of Wrath” just after completing military service.

“It clarified in my mind the value of metaphorical truth — that something doesn’t need to have actually happened for it to be true. Jesus Christ did it with his parables; Aesop did it with his fables; and John Steinbeck did it — with more than one of his novels, but especially with this one,” Wooley said.

“It’s fascinating and kind of amazing that the 83-year-old ‘Grapes of Wrath’ still manages to get some folks so worked up that they can’t stand the thought of anyone being exposed to it. Among other things, this long-lived militant hostility speaks to the power, and the truth, in John Steinbeck’s masterwork.

“It made me understand, for the first time, the challenges, attitudes and prejudices my Okie mother and her peers had to deal with during the Great Depression. Her situation wasn’t nearly as dire as that of the Joads, but she did migrate to California, where she found work.”

Interestingly, his mother couldn’t stand the book, feeling that it denigrated her people.

“And no amount of my attempting to explain that the Okies were the good guys — or that Steinbeck was a great author — would change her mind. She went to her grave not understanding why he had become my favorite writer,” Wooley.

That difference of opinion sums up literature. In what some people view as highly offensive, others find value and meaning. This week is national Banned Books Week. The fight against censorship has taken on a new meaning as extremist movements are being successful at removing titles from shelves, especially those around themes of races and sexual identity.

When looking at past challenged lists, titles getting complaints often reflect the times. Books being banned are about shifting cultural discomforts, and it never ages well.

Literature may be controversial and important. Good literature can make a person think, debate, feel bad and angry. It also can be enlightening, thoughtful and comforting. It can be both.

Steinbeck’s story of the Oklahoma Joads making their painful westward migration was a bestseller when released in 1939 but also banned in several places and symbolically burned. Some believed it to be communist propaganda. Agriculture groups viewed it as a provocation to oppose farming labor practices.

Most notably, the county board in Kern County, California — where the fictional family ended their journey — voted 4-1 to ban the book from all county libraries and schools.

As if the book weren’t available in the next county. Just like books today are available online from any number of booksellers.

Just like the “Grapes of Wrath,” when “The Autobiography of Malcolm X (as told to Alex Haley)” was published in 1965, it won critical praise for its confessional narrative structure. A New York Times review called it a “brilliant, painful, important book,” and it was central in the civil rights and Black arts movements. It has become a must-read work of American literature.

Yet, then and now challenges are made, accusing it of being anti-white for exploring themes of Black ideology.

Tulsa author Hannibal Johnson, who has written extensively on the 1921 Race Massacre, cites the book as among his most influential.

“It offers an incisive look at system racism and an implicit call for social justice,” Johnson said. “It is an inspirational tale of personal evolution and transformation against all odds. The truth borne of lived experiences contained in such a book may be threatening to some. This truth reveals the injustices that belie American ideals and American exceptionalism.

“Some may experience cognitive dissonance. Such truth, though, allows us the opportunity to do and be better; to move closer to our noble aspirations. Absent such truth, we will always fall short of our promise and potential.”

In Oklahoma right now, many books are being challenged based on LGTBQIA+ content, with accusations of it being pornographic or “woke” (whatever that means). Some are graphic novels, and those cartoon images make adults uneasy. Not all those titles are meant for young children. But, for some young adults, especially for those contemplating issues of sexuality and identity, those books can bring understanding.

The state does not have a law specifying books to be illegal. The censorship approach is more insidious; it’s through laws like House Bill 1775 and threats to end teaching careers that lay down a chilling effect.

Many authors write books because they can’t find what they want to read. They aren’t seeing anything that describes their lives, thoughts or dreams.

Author George M. Johnson is the national honorary chairman for Banned Books Weeks. He is a Black nonbinary activist and author of the bestselling young adult memoir “All Boys Aren’t Blue,” which lands at No. 3 on last year’s most challenged books.

“I know what it is like to grow up and not have stories about my own lived experience, nor the truth outside of an ahistorical context,” Johnson said in a statement.

“This is a fight for the truth that has always existed even if it rarely gets told. When the youth are empowered with stories about the experiences of others, they become adults who understand the necessity for equity and equality and have the tools to build a world the likes of which we have never seen.”

Banning books and censoring thoughts to sanitize the world — as many in Oklahoma are attempting to do — does not make stronger youth. It only makes them ignorant and less prepared for a diversifying world.