Good music, perfect weather greet Bluegrass & Chili Festival crowd

Normally the weather is hotter than the simmering chili during past Bluegrass & Chili Festivals in Wagoner.

Not this year!

The weather — highs in the mid-80s to low 90s — cooperated and filled the Main Street food booths and music venues. The weekend festivities included free concerts by national and regional artists. The lineup was to include the Edgar Loudermilk Band, The Tim Shelton Syndicate, Volume Five, Russell Moore & IIIrd Tyme Out and Darin & Brooke Aldridge, as well as the Bluegrass Travelers, Roving Gambler Band and The Fabulous Mid-Life Crisis Band, Amundson Family Music, Finnegans Awake and Seven Feathers.

The two-day event closed Saturday night.

“The 42nd festival was fantastic,” Wagoner Mayor Albert Jones said. “People from all over the United States came, listened to great music and had great family fun. I can’t wait till next year.”

The music shared the spotlight with the chili chefs and salsa makers.

Visitors could buy taste sample kits for a price to try out the entries.

Winners in respective categories could advance to the national festival for big money prizes.

Here are the Mid-America Regional Cook-Off Results:

RED CHILI

1. Mike Barber

2. Chuck Edwards

3. Theresa Walker

4. Clif Dugan

HOMESTYLE

1. Chuck Edwards

2. Mack Walker

3. Jimmy Cagle

SALSA

1. Jonathan Rogers

2. Theresa Walker