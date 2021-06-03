Gomez
Eligible applicants live within 30 mins of Tulsa, have a very secure fenced in yard, a vet reference, small dog... View on PetFinder
There’s one simple change you can make to take back at least a piece of your privacy.
Some branches on my oak tree have these unusual growths on them. They are green and about the size of a golf ball. What in the world are these things?
Roy Clark, nicknamed "superpicker" because of his skills with musical instruments, owned a personalized 1977 Lincoln Continental Town Car during his years as a Tulsa resident. The vehicle is among items for sale at an estate sale scheduled to begin June 2.
Watch now: Armed marchers take to downtown Tulsa streets in show of strength, solidarity in honor of Race Massacre victims
The event was held to raise awareness about Black people killed during the 1921 Race Massacre and to emphasize that such an event will never again happen, organizers said.
Editorial: Naming Oklahoma's President Donald J. Trump Highway was meant to "own" the Democrats, and it worked
Henceforth, the road from Boise City to the Texas line is the President Donald J. Trump Highway, the editorial says. Trump had no particular connection to that part of the state, except that he was popular there.
Update: Woman killed in head-on collision near 21st and Memorial identified; two others remain hospitalized
Police responded to the neighborhood street near 21st and Memorial to find a violent crash scene; one of the vehicle's engines had been thrown four car-lengths away.
Descendant of W. Tate Brady — Tulsa founder who played a role in race massacre — reaches out to leaders in the Greenwood District
A great-grandson of W. Tate Brady, a founder of Tulsa who played a role in the Tulsa Race Massacre, has has reached out to leaders in the Greenwood District in a reconciliation effort
The Cherokee Nation Tribal Council approved a proposal Thursday evening to use part of its federal COVID-19 relief funds to provide $2,000 in direct assistance to each of its more than 392,000 citizens.
The bodies of Kraig and Sheri Chambers were found near Vera, a Tulsa County Sheriff's Office spokeswoman said.
Grand River Dam Authority police are investigating a fatal boating accident over the weekend at Grand Lake and a shooting along the Illinois River, the agency said.