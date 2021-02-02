College: Women
Trinity Forest Invitational
Team Standings
2. Oklahoma State;292-293-294--879
7. Tulsa; 302-308-297--907
Tulsa Individual Standings
7. Haley Greb;76-74-70--220
11. Lorena Tseng;73-76-73--222
39. Lilly Thomas;75-78-78--231
48. Taylor Dobson;78-80-76--234
73. Tita Loudtragulngam ;82-90-81--253
OSU Individual Standings
2. Maja Stark;66-72-74--212
9. Lianna Bailey;75-74-72--221
18. Han-Hsuan Yu;76-72-77--225
23. Hailey Jones;75-78-74--227
30. Maddison Hinson-Tolchard;80-75-74--229
Local
FOREST RIDGE
Senior Shamble
1. R. Fagin, H. Thomas, P. Richard, J. Howard, 150; 2. R. Brown, D. Tyler, H. Bowman, J. Mabry, 151; 3. S. Gidley, L. Slack, D. Hansen, R. Buntt, 152; 4. D. Smith, J. Allison, T. Fry, B. Davis, 159; 5. G. Woods, B. Meyers, S. Daugherty, S. Griffith, 160.
PAGE BELCHER
Christian Men's Fellowship
1. Bob Bell, 69; 1. Mark Clemons, 69; 3. Dick Tullis, 70; 4. Mel Hayes, 72; 4. George Siler, 72; 6. Bill French, 75; 7. Bill Kusleika, 79; 8. Hank Prideaux, 83.
Shoots age or better
BATTLE CREEK GOLF CLUB: Jim Ingram, 79, shot 75; Lew Wade, 82, shot 82.
INDIAN SPRINGS (Lakes Course): Kirby Cozort, 77, shot 75.
SOUTH LAKES: Hi Camp, 91, shot 88; Dave Demuth, 82, shot 80.
TULSA COUNTRY CLUB: Jim Metcalf, 93, shot 84.
BASKETBALL
High School: Girls
Chouteau @ Adair, postponed
Weleetka @ Dewar, canceled
Westville @ Hulbert, canceled
Union @ Jenks, postponed
Morris @ Kellyville, canceled
Locust Grove @ Wagoner, canceled
Mannford @ Perkins-Tryon, canceled
Sallisaw @ Poteau, canceled
Claremore 49, Skiatook 41, OT
Rogers 39, Edison 9
Beggs 59, Henryetta 29
Cleveland 52, Berryhill 37
Rejoice Christian 46, Cascia Hall 44, OT
Sallisaw Central 28, Vian 27
Grove 52, Collinsville 26
Ponca City 67, Enid 29
Quapaw 64, Foyil 19
Stroud 62, Luther 61
Moore 78, Stillwater 41
Porter 44, Oilton 27
Stigler 52, Pocola 39
Tahlequah 62, Pryor 41
Verdigris 45, Vinita 37
Sand Springs 40, Broken Arrow 38
McAlester 41, Durant 39
Hilldale 55, Sallisaw 51
Okemah 49, Meeker 22
Oklahoma Union 38, Caney Valley 32
Wesleyan Christian 44, Prue 43
Linescores
Midwest City Carl Albert 51, Noble 37
Noble;9;6;8;14;--;37
MWC Carl Albert;15;10;9;17;--;51
Noble: Lindsey 10, Vinson 6, Cottrell 5, J. Wright 5, C. Wright 4, Heeke 3, King 2, George 2.
MWC Carl Albert: Traylor 11, Cofer 10, Taylor 8, Poole 8, Talley 5, Diaz 4, Sutton 3, Landon 2.
Coweta 69, Glenpool 30
Glenpool;14;7;8;1;--;30
Coweta;23;8;12;26;--;69
Glenpool: Blades 11, Price 10, Cummings 4, Wilson 2, Green 2, Ratliff 1.
Coweta: Brice 24, Ale. Mercer 18, All. Mercer 8, Reed 6, Hilton 5, Geneva 4, Brians 2, Ullrich 2.
Inola 47, Claremore Sequoyah 35
Inola;15;13;9;10;--;47
Cl. Sequoyah;5;5;11;14;--;35
Inola: Day 18, Bryant 8, Courtney 6, Moore 5, Weast 5, Mootry 3, Moss 2.
Cl. Sequoyah: Roland 14, Blackwood 10, Crenshaw 6, McClure 3, Wallin 2.
Holland Hall 46, Lincoln Christian 40
Holland Hall;6;14;13;13;--;46
Lincoln Chrisitan;15;7;8;10;--;40
Holland Hall: Hill 24, Greer 9, Johnson 5, Regalado 4, Fugate 4.
Lincoln Christian: Brueggemann 24, Smith 6, Clayton 4, Murphy 3, Ricke 2, Roberts 1.
Sperry 59, Bristow 38
Bristow;8;9;11;10;--;38
Sperry;24;11;19;5;--;59
Bristow: Pritchard 14, Gill 6, Yocham 6, Rolland 5, Alexander 3, Stapleton 3, Livesay 1.
Sperry: Parker 17, Travis 16, Edmondson 7, Wash 7, Delk 4, Reimer 3, Reed 3, Sayre 2.
Owasso 55, Bartlesville 36
Owasso;13;20;13;9;--;55
Bartlesville;1;10;10;15;--;36
Owasso: Stover 18, Morrill 9, Yokley 7, Hamilton 6, Rose 6, DeBerry 5, Winton 2, Stocksen 2.
Bartlesville: Wood 12, Bilger 7, Duncan 5, Chambers 4, Gronigan 4, Pregler 2, Hodge 2.
Bixby 50, Muskogee 31
Bixby;17;10;12;11;--;50
Muskogee;9;5;9;8;--;31
Bixby: Nielsen 15, Mayes 14, Wernli 7, Bradley 6, Baldwin 4, Eaves 3, Mays 1.
Muskogee: McVay 15, Hytche 5, Wilson 3, Haley-Gaines 2, Meyers 2, Swanson 2, Burton 2.
Liberty 50, Olive 36
Liberty;15;8;9;18;--;50
Olive;12;9;8;7;--;36
Liberty: Boone 22, Cargil 20, Johnson 4, Estrada 2, Plummer 2.
Olive: Barnes 11, Smith 9, Bethel 8, Smythe 6, Mills 2.
Sapulpa 60, B.T. Washington 43
Sapulpa;16;10;19;15;--;60
B.T. Washington;9;11;10;13;--;43
Sapulpa: Poindexter 23, S. Heard 12, Lewis 12, T. Heard 6, Thomas 4, Rossman 3.
B.T. Washington: Mitchell 11, Smith 11, C. Hill 8, Johnson 6, Nunez 6, S. Hill 1.
Cashion 52, Fairview 38
Fairview;3;6;18;11;--;38
Cashion;5;15;18;14;--;52
Fairview: Doane 14, Robison 11, Haight 5, Nightengle 5, Chill 3.
Cashion (14-5): Shelly 25, Tilley-Bedick 13, Reves 9, Lamb 3, Jankins 2.
High School: Boys
Sapulpa @ Booker T. Washington, postponed
Glenpool @ Coweta, canceled
Union @ Jenks, postponed
Mannford @ Perkins-Tryon, canceled
Regent Prep @ Wright Christian, canceled
Kellyville 67, Morris 61
Foyil 52, Quapaw 49
Rogers 57, Edison 48
Summit Christian 78, Drumright 52
Beggs 65, Henryetta 27
Sallisaw Central 53, Vian 47
Coweta 84, NOAH 65
Moore 55, Stillwater 32
Stilwell 70, Checotah 50
Davenport 64, Mounds 42
Eufaula 58, Preston 45
Victory Christian 71, Metro Christian 54
Pryor 51, Tahlequah 40
Sallisaw 56, Poteau 42
Rejoice Christian 54, Cascia Hall 36
Okemah 77, Meeker 47
Muskogee 88, Bixby 75
Linescores
Wagoner 64, Okmulgee 33
Okmulgee;10;4;6;13;--;33
Wagoner;9;19;15;21;--;64
Okmulgee: Williams 9, Robertson 6, James 5, Miles 5, Vann 2, Green 2, Reason 2, Harjo 2.
Wagoner: Pawpa 13, Scroggins 13, Love 11, Southern 8, Jones 6, Teyon 6, Marsey 5, Nanni 2.
Keys 74, Hilldale 56
Hilldale;20;7;20;9;--;56
Keys;17;17;18;22;--;74
Hilldale: Lawson 12, Smith 12, Nail 10, Virgil 9, Jones 9, Whittaker 4.
Keys: Williams 26, Kimble 19, Trimble 10, 55, Troyer 9, 64, Lindsey 3, 67, Tarrance 3, 70, Barnes 2, Hall 2.
Chickasha 74, Elk City 65
Elk City;19;12;17;17;--;65
Chickasha;25;15;10;24;--;74
Elk City: Craig 24, Hughes 17, Hill 9, Dunlap 6, Church 4, Culver 3, Pranabdeb 2.
Chickasha: Copeland 24, Murphy 20, Boardingham 13, Rayburn 10, Russell 4, Choat 2, Shells 1.
Claremore Sequoyah 43, Inola 41
Inola;12;5;15;9;--;41
Cl. Sequoyah;6;15;12;10;--;43
Inola: Norman 16, Thomas 9, Spurlock 6, Ford 5, Cummins 4, Brown 1.
Cl. Sequoyah: Bedsworth 14, Thompson 10, Wood 9, Bickel 6, Bulman 4.
Webster 96, McLain 51
McLain;8;12;14;17;--;51
Webster;26;26;24;20;--;96
McLain: Nichols 13, Liggins 8, Brookes 7, McCall 6, Gallaway 4, Buckley 4, Smith 4, Nolan 2, Bennett 2, Taylor 1.
Webster: Pritchard 25, Sanders 24, Taylor 21, Barnes 8, Davis 8, Smith 8, Rushing 2.
Verdigris 60, Vinita 43
Vinita;13;6;11;13;--;43
Verdigris;5;16;17;22;--;60
Vinita: Glasscock 16, Downing 13, Anderson 6, Martins 4, Tucker 4.
Verdigris: Haddock 20, Lechlider 18, Lederman 8, White 7, Kirby 3, Buntin 2, Keith 2.
Cleveland 49, Berryhill 44
Berryhill;10;11;11;12;--;44
Cleveland;4;16;10;19;--;49
Berryhill: Dotson 25, D. James 10, Thapa 4, Warkentin 3, G. James 2.
Cleveland: McEntire 16, Buerker 15, Hamilton 6, Baker 5, Kauk 5, Townley 2.
Owasso 76, Bartlesville 62
Owasso;18;17;19;22;--;76
Bartlesville;12;14;16;20;--;62
Owasso: Mann 16, Potter 15, Journee 14, Ellison 11, Armstrong 6, Harbaugh 5, Fry 5, Clifton 4.
Bartlesville: Castillo 27, Ayyappan 14, Brown 7, Carter 7, Smith 5, Wood 2.
Holland Hall 68, Lincoln Christian 39
Holland Hall;17;20;20;11;--;68
Lincoln Christian;5;13;12;9;--;39
Holland Hall: Cool 21, Gouldsby 15, Nolin 9, Andrew 8, Craft 5, Benton 5, Jenney 4, Thompson 1.
Lincoln Christian: Isbell 14, Reimer 14, Mar 4, Katsis 3, Scott 3, Kaste 1.
Broken Arrow 82, Sand Springs 50
Sand Springs;8;16;12;14;--;50
Broken Arrow;23;19;23;17;--;82
Sand Springs: Fisher 22, Fox 9, Savage 7, Askew 2, Clark 2, Hawkins 2, Lockhart 2, Keim 2, Oakley 2.
Broken Arrow: Allen 21, Blair 18, Dow 13, Pinder 11,Talley 7, McCurdy 6, Barnes 3, Ellison 2, Thompson 1.
Dewey 48, Chelsea 45
Chelsea;5;14;14;12;--;45
Dewey;14;13;9;12;--;48
Chelsea: Quigley 22, Reed 11, Evans 10, Griffith 2.
Dewey: LaSpisa 20, Mouser 15, Reese 9, Hull 4.
VOLLEYBALL
College
Late Monday
North Dakota d. Oral Roberts, 25-16, 18-25, 13-25, 25-20, 15-10.