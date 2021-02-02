 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
GOLF
agate

GOLF

  • Updated

College: Women

Trinity Forest Invitational

Team Standings

2. Oklahoma State;292-293-294--879

7. Tulsa; 302-308-297--907

Tulsa Individual Standings

7. Haley Greb;76-74-70--220

11. Lorena Tseng;73-76-73--222

39. Lilly Thomas;75-78-78--231

48. Taylor Dobson;78-80-76--234

73. Tita Loudtragulngam ;82-90-81--253

OSU Individual Standings

2. Maja Stark;66-72-74--212

9. Lianna Bailey;75-74-72--221

18. Han-Hsuan Yu;76-72-77--225

23. Hailey Jones;75-78-74--227

30. Maddison Hinson-Tolchard;80-75-74--229

Local

FOREST RIDGE

Senior Shamble

1. R. Fagin, H. Thomas, P. Richard, J. Howard, 150; 2. R. Brown, D. Tyler, H. Bowman, J. Mabry, 151; 3. S. Gidley, L. Slack, D. Hansen, R. Buntt, 152; 4. D. Smith, J. Allison, T. Fry, B. Davis, 159; 5. G. Woods, B. Meyers, S. Daugherty, S. Griffith, 160.

PAGE BELCHER

Christian Men's Fellowship

1. Bob Bell, 69; 1. Mark Clemons, 69; 3. Dick Tullis, 70; 4. Mel Hayes, 72; 4. George Siler, 72; 6. Bill French, 75; 7. Bill Kusleika, 79; 8. Hank Prideaux, 83.

Shoots age or better

BATTLE CREEK GOLF CLUB: Jim Ingram, 79, shot 75; Lew Wade, 82, shot 82.

INDIAN SPRINGS (Lakes Course): Kirby Cozort, 77, shot 75.

SOUTH LAKES: Hi Camp, 91, shot 88; Dave Demuth, 82, shot 80.

TULSA COUNTRY CLUB: Jim Metcalf, 93, shot 84.

BASKETBALL

High School: Girls

Chouteau @ Adair, postponed

Weleetka @ Dewar, canceled

Westville @ Hulbert, canceled

Union @ Jenks, postponed

Morris @ Kellyville, canceled

Locust Grove @ Wagoner, canceled

Mannford @ Perkins-Tryon, canceled

Sallisaw @ Poteau, canceled

Claremore 49, Skiatook 41, OT

Rogers 39, Edison 9

Beggs 59, Henryetta 29

Cleveland 52, Berryhill 37

Rejoice Christian 46, Cascia Hall 44, OT

Sallisaw Central 28, Vian 27

Grove 52, Collinsville 26

Ponca City 67, Enid 29

Quapaw 64, Foyil 19

Stroud 62, Luther 61

Moore 78, Stillwater 41

Porter 44, Oilton 27

Stigler 52, Pocola 39

Tahlequah 62, Pryor 41

Verdigris 45, Vinita 37

Sand Springs 40, Broken Arrow 38

McAlester 41, Durant 39

Hilldale 55, Sallisaw 51

Okemah 49, Meeker 22

Oklahoma Union 38, Caney Valley 32

Wesleyan Christian 44, Prue 43

Linescores

Midwest City Carl Albert 51, Noble 37

Noble;9;6;8;14;--;37

MWC Carl Albert;15;10;9;17;--;51

Noble: Lindsey 10, Vinson 6, Cottrell 5, J. Wright 5, C. Wright 4, Heeke 3, King 2, George 2.

MWC Carl Albert: Traylor 11, Cofer 10, Taylor 8, Poole 8, Talley 5, Diaz 4, Sutton 3, Landon 2.

Coweta 69, Glenpool 30

Glenpool;14;7;8;1;--;30

Coweta;23;8;12;26;--;69

Glenpool: Blades 11, Price 10, Cummings 4, Wilson 2, Green 2, Ratliff 1.

Coweta: Brice 24, Ale. Mercer 18, All. Mercer 8, Reed 6, Hilton 5, Geneva 4, Brians 2, Ullrich 2.

Inola 47, Claremore Sequoyah 35

Inola;15;13;9;10;--;47

Cl. Sequoyah;5;5;11;14;--;35

Inola: Day 18, Bryant 8, Courtney 6, Moore 5, Weast 5, Mootry 3, Moss 2.

Cl. Sequoyah: Roland 14, Blackwood 10, Crenshaw 6, McClure 3, Wallin 2.

Holland Hall 46, Lincoln Christian 40

Holland Hall;6;14;13;13;--;46

Lincoln Chrisitan;15;7;8;10;--;40

Holland Hall: Hill 24, Greer 9, Johnson 5, Regalado 4, Fugate 4.

Lincoln Christian: Brueggemann 24, Smith 6, Clayton 4, Murphy 3, Ricke 2, Roberts 1.

Sperry 59, Bristow 38

Bristow;8;9;11;10;--;38

Sperry;24;11;19;5;--;59

Bristow: Pritchard 14, Gill 6, Yocham 6, Rolland 5, Alexander 3, Stapleton 3, Livesay 1.

Sperry: Parker 17, Travis 16, Edmondson 7, Wash 7, Delk 4, Reimer 3, Reed 3, Sayre 2.

Owasso 55, Bartlesville 36

Owasso;13;20;13;9;--;55

Bartlesville;1;10;10;15;--;36

Owasso: Stover 18, Morrill 9, Yokley 7, Hamilton 6, Rose 6, DeBerry 5, Winton 2, Stocksen 2.

Bartlesville: Wood 12, Bilger 7, Duncan 5, Chambers 4, Gronigan 4, Pregler 2, Hodge 2.

Bixby 50, Muskogee 31

Bixby;17;10;12;11;--;50

Muskogee;9;5;9;8;--;31

Bixby: Nielsen 15, Mayes 14, Wernli 7, Bradley 6, Baldwin 4, Eaves 3, Mays 1.

Muskogee: McVay 15, Hytche 5, Wilson 3, Haley-Gaines 2, Meyers 2, Swanson 2, Burton 2.

Liberty 50, Olive 36

Liberty;15;8;9;18;--;50

Olive;12;9;8;7;--;36

Liberty: Boone 22, Cargil 20, Johnson 4, Estrada 2, Plummer 2.

Olive: Barnes 11, Smith 9, Bethel 8, Smythe 6, Mills 2.

Sapulpa 60, B.T. Washington 43

Sapulpa;16;10;19;15;--;60

B.T. Washington;9;11;10;13;--;43

Sapulpa: Poindexter 23, S. Heard 12, Lewis 12, T. Heard 6, Thomas 4, Rossman 3.

B.T. Washington: Mitchell 11, Smith 11, C. Hill 8, Johnson 6, Nunez 6, S. Hill 1.

Cashion 52, Fairview 38

Fairview;3;6;18;11;--;38

Cashion;5;15;18;14;--;52

Fairview: Doane 14, Robison 11, Haight 5, Nightengle 5, Chill 3.

Cashion (14-5): Shelly 25, Tilley-Bedick 13, Reves 9, Lamb 3, Jankins 2.

High School: Boys

Sapulpa @ Booker T. Washington, postponed

Glenpool @ Coweta, canceled

Union @ Jenks, postponed

Mannford @ Perkins-Tryon, canceled

Regent Prep @ Wright Christian, canceled

Kellyville 67, Morris 61

Foyil 52, Quapaw 49

Rogers 57, Edison 48

Summit Christian 78, Drumright 52

Beggs 65, Henryetta 27

Sallisaw Central 53, Vian 47

Coweta 84, NOAH 65

Moore 55, Stillwater 32

Stilwell 70, Checotah 50

Davenport 64, Mounds 42

Eufaula 58, Preston 45

Victory Christian 71, Metro Christian 54

Pryor 51, Tahlequah 40

Sallisaw 56, Poteau 42

Rejoice Christian 54, Cascia Hall 36

Okemah 77, Meeker 47

Muskogee 88, Bixby 75

Linescores

Wagoner 64, Okmulgee 33

Okmulgee;10;4;6;13;--;33

Wagoner;9;19;15;21;--;64

Okmulgee: Williams 9, Robertson 6, James 5, Miles 5, Vann 2, Green 2, Reason 2, Harjo 2.

Wagoner: Pawpa 13, Scroggins 13, Love 11, Southern 8, Jones 6, Teyon 6, Marsey 5, Nanni 2.

Keys 74, Hilldale 56

Hilldale;20;7;20;9;--;56

Keys;17;17;18;22;--;74

Hilldale: Lawson 12, Smith 12, Nail 10, Virgil 9, Jones 9, Whittaker 4.

Keys: Williams 26, Kimble 19, Trimble 10, 55, Troyer 9, 64, Lindsey 3, 67, Tarrance 3, 70, Barnes 2, Hall 2.

Chickasha 74, Elk City 65

Elk City;19;12;17;17;--;65

Chickasha;25;15;10;24;--;74

Elk City: Craig 24, Hughes 17, Hill 9, Dunlap 6, Church 4, Culver 3, Pranabdeb 2.

Chickasha: Copeland 24, Murphy 20, Boardingham 13, Rayburn 10, Russell 4, Choat 2, Shells 1.

Claremore Sequoyah 43, Inola 41

Inola;12;5;15;9;--;41

Cl. Sequoyah;6;15;12;10;--;43

Inola: Norman 16, Thomas 9, Spurlock 6, Ford 5, Cummins 4, Brown 1.

Cl. Sequoyah: Bedsworth 14, Thompson 10, Wood 9, Bickel 6, Bulman 4.

Webster 96, McLain 51

McLain;8;12;14;17;--;51

Webster;26;26;24;20;--;96

McLain: Nichols 13, Liggins 8, Brookes 7, McCall 6, Gallaway 4, Buckley 4, Smith 4, Nolan 2, Bennett 2, Taylor 1.

Webster: Pritchard 25, Sanders 24, Taylor 21, Barnes 8, Davis 8, Smith 8, Rushing 2.

Verdigris 60, Vinita 43

Vinita;13;6;11;13;--;43

Verdigris;5;16;17;22;--;60

Vinita: Glasscock 16, Downing 13, Anderson 6, Martins 4, Tucker 4.

Verdigris: Haddock 20, Lechlider 18, Lederman 8, White 7, Kirby 3, Buntin 2, Keith 2.

Cleveland 49, Berryhill 44

Berryhill;10;11;11;12;--;44

Cleveland;4;16;10;19;--;49

Berryhill: Dotson 25, D. James 10, Thapa 4, Warkentin 3, G. James 2.

Cleveland: McEntire 16, Buerker 15, Hamilton 6, Baker 5, Kauk 5, Townley 2.

Owasso 76, Bartlesville 62

Owasso;18;17;19;22;--;76

Bartlesville;12;14;16;20;--;62

Owasso: Mann 16, Potter 15, Journee 14, Ellison 11, Armstrong 6, Harbaugh 5, Fry 5, Clifton 4.

Bartlesville: Castillo 27, Ayyappan 14, Brown 7, Carter 7, Smith 5, Wood 2.

Holland Hall 68, Lincoln Christian 39

Holland Hall;17;20;20;11;--;68

Lincoln Christian;5;13;12;9;--;39

Holland Hall: Cool 21, Gouldsby 15, Nolin 9, Andrew 8, Craft 5, Benton 5, Jenney 4, Thompson 1.

Lincoln Christian: Isbell 14, Reimer 14, Mar 4, Katsis 3, Scott 3, Kaste 1.

Broken Arrow 82, Sand Springs 50

Sand Springs;8;16;12;14;--;50

Broken Arrow;23;19;23;17;--;82

Sand Springs: Fisher 22, Fox 9, Savage 7, Askew 2, Clark 2, Hawkins 2, Lockhart 2, Keim 2, Oakley 2.

Broken Arrow: Allen 21, Blair 18, Dow 13, Pinder 11,Talley 7, McCurdy 6, Barnes 3, Ellison 2, Thompson 1.

Dewey 48, Chelsea 45

Chelsea;5;14;14;12;--;45

Dewey;14;13;9;12;--;48

Chelsea: Quigley 22, Reed 11, Evans 10, Griffith 2.

Dewey: LaSpisa 20, Mouser 15, Reese 9, Hull 4.

VOLLEYBALL

College

Late Monday

North Dakota d. Oral Roberts, 25-16, 18-25, 13-25, 25-20, 15-10. 

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News