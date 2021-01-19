 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
GOLF
agate

GOLF

  • Updated

Hole-in-one

LINKS ON MEMORIAL: Malcolm Benjamin, No. 3, 140 yards, 9-iron.

Shoots age or better

INDIAN SPRINGS: Bob Sparks, 84, shot 79.

MEADOWBROOK: Jim Heath, 84, shot 84.

BASKETBALL

High school: Boys

Foyil 51, Afton 48

Eufaula 49, Henryetta 30

Tahlequah 59, Glenpool 51

Coweta 55, Pryor 48

Hominy 49, Shidler 38

Adair 70, Morris 55

Bixby 95, Booker T. Washington 84

Pawnee 72, Glencoe 61

Seminole 83, Stroud 29

Owasso 72, Sand Springs 60

LeFlore County Tournament

Spiro 49, Poteau 48

Linescores

Memorial 64, East Central 51

Memorial;13;15;17;19;--;64

East Central;7;13;20;11;--;51

Memorial: Frierson 25, Hubbard 13, Spellman 12, Lundy 6, Collins 2, Pruitt 2, Diaxon 2, Pratt 2.

East Central: McGuire 22, Peters 8, Williams 7, Madden 6, Lucas 5, Wallace 3.

Riverfield 65, Depew 32

Riverfield;15;16;12;22;--;65

Depew;9;7;7;9;--;32

Riverfield: B. Clinton 30, D. Clinton 18, Alden 6, Bell 5, Carson 2, Kesselring 2, Luelf 2.

Depew: Osburn 10, Sparks 8, Burdick 8, Flape 3, Farris 2, Jones 1.

Holland 55, Regent Prep 43

Regent Prep;12;10;15;5;--;43

Holland Hall;15;14;10;16;--;55

Regent Prep: Camp 12, Streeter 8, Benjamin 7, Boshoff 5, Portman 4, Beitel 4, Smith 3.

Holland Hall: Cool 23, Andrew 11, Gouldsby 9, Benton 5, Nolin 4, Sterling 3.

Fort Gibson 71, Harding Prep 53

Harding Prep;15;15;10;13;--;53

Fort Gibson;14;15;21;21;--;71

Harding Prep: Lugran 12, Nguyen 11, Patrick 9, Rose 8, Hearn 6, Hillman 5, Long 2.

Fort Gibson: Blunt 19, Rowan 11; Graves 10, Dennis 9, Edwards 9, Riggs 7, Wicks 6.

Keys 54, Hulbert 52, OT

Keys ;11;9;17;9;8;--;54

Hulbert;11;14;8;13;6;--;52

Keys: Williams 20, Barnes 13, Trimble 8, Kimble 6, Taylor 3, Troyer 2, Tarrance 2.

Hulbert: Chuculate 22, Sanchez 13, Edmundson 9, Lewis 8.

Bartlesville 74, Ponca City 66

Ponca City;22;17;11;16;--;66

Bartlesville;18;19;14;23;--;74

Ponca City: Gazaway 21, Duie 14, Faulkner 13, Crandall 6, Porter 6, Webb 4, Revard 2.

Bartlesville: Castillo 43, Ayyappan 15, Carter 11, Nakvinda 3, Smith 2.

High school: Girls

Perkins-Tryon 47, Cleveland 35

Memorial 90, East Central 35

Tahlequah 85, Glenpool 32

Fort Gibson 51, Harding Prep 29

Victory Christian 42, Bishop Kelley 36

Coweta 58, Pryor 56, OT

Beggs 80, Okmulgee 26

Hominy 66, Shidler 33

Chandler 43, Depew 35

Vian 65, Haskell 46

Holland Hall 71, Regent Prep 9

Kansas 71, Westville 29

Leflore County Tournament

Heavener 52, Poteau 49

66 Conference Tournament

Seminole 54, Okemah 47

Wesleyan Christian 40, Mingo Valley Christian 29

Linescores

Bixby 56, Booker T., Washington 41

Bixby;14;14;17;11;--;56

Booker T. Washington;11;10;11;9;--;41

Bixby: Bradley 14, Mayes 13, Wernli 11, Neilsen 10, Baldwin 8.

Booker T. Washington: C. Hill 12, Mitchell 12, Smith 9, Johnson 3, DeLoviser 2, S. Hill 2, Jones 1.

Ponca City 42, Bartlesville 39

Ponca City;10;9;12;11;--;42

Bartlesville;10;12;8;9;--;39

Ponca City: Gertken 15, Badley 11, Fincher 9, Dingus 3, Blackstar 2, Allison 2.

Bartlesville: Duncan 8, Gronnigan 8, Valentine 7, Chambers 5, Rovenstine 5, Wood 4, Hodge 2.

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

+2
Trump leaves complicated Oklahoma legacy
Govt-and-politics

Trump leaves complicated Oklahoma legacy

  • Updated

Trump is still popular in Oklahoma, but his legacy here is harder to pinpoint. Such is often the case for presidents, but assessing Trump's administration is further complicated by his unorthodox style and a pandemic now more than a year long.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News