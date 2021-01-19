Hole-in-one
LINKS ON MEMORIAL: Malcolm Benjamin, No. 3, 140 yards, 9-iron.
Shoots age or better
INDIAN SPRINGS: Bob Sparks, 84, shot 79.
MEADOWBROOK: Jim Heath, 84, shot 84.
BASKETBALL
High school: Boys
Foyil 51, Afton 48
Eufaula 49, Henryetta 30
Tahlequah 59, Glenpool 51
Coweta 55, Pryor 48
Hominy 49, Shidler 38
Adair 70, Morris 55
Bixby 95, Booker T. Washington 84
Pawnee 72, Glencoe 61
Seminole 83, Stroud 29
Owasso 72, Sand Springs 60
LeFlore County Tournament
Spiro 49, Poteau 48
Linescores
Memorial 64, East Central 51
Memorial;13;15;17;19;--;64
East Central;7;13;20;11;--;51
Memorial: Frierson 25, Hubbard 13, Spellman 12, Lundy 6, Collins 2, Pruitt 2, Diaxon 2, Pratt 2.
East Central: McGuire 22, Peters 8, Williams 7, Madden 6, Lucas 5, Wallace 3.
Riverfield 65, Depew 32
Riverfield;15;16;12;22;--;65
Depew;9;7;7;9;--;32
Riverfield: B. Clinton 30, D. Clinton 18, Alden 6, Bell 5, Carson 2, Kesselring 2, Luelf 2.
Depew: Osburn 10, Sparks 8, Burdick 8, Flape 3, Farris 2, Jones 1.
Holland 55, Regent Prep 43
Regent Prep;12;10;15;5;--;43
Holland Hall;15;14;10;16;--;55
Regent Prep: Camp 12, Streeter 8, Benjamin 7, Boshoff 5, Portman 4, Beitel 4, Smith 3.
Holland Hall: Cool 23, Andrew 11, Gouldsby 9, Benton 5, Nolin 4, Sterling 3.
Fort Gibson 71, Harding Prep 53
Harding Prep;15;15;10;13;--;53
Fort Gibson;14;15;21;21;--;71
Harding Prep: Lugran 12, Nguyen 11, Patrick 9, Rose 8, Hearn 6, Hillman 5, Long 2.
Fort Gibson: Blunt 19, Rowan 11; Graves 10, Dennis 9, Edwards 9, Riggs 7, Wicks 6.
Keys 54, Hulbert 52, OT
Keys ;11;9;17;9;8;--;54
Hulbert;11;14;8;13;6;--;52
Keys: Williams 20, Barnes 13, Trimble 8, Kimble 6, Taylor 3, Troyer 2, Tarrance 2.
Hulbert: Chuculate 22, Sanchez 13, Edmundson 9, Lewis 8.
Bartlesville 74, Ponca City 66
Ponca City;22;17;11;16;--;66
Bartlesville;18;19;14;23;--;74
Ponca City: Gazaway 21, Duie 14, Faulkner 13, Crandall 6, Porter 6, Webb 4, Revard 2.
Bartlesville: Castillo 43, Ayyappan 15, Carter 11, Nakvinda 3, Smith 2.
High school: Girls
Perkins-Tryon 47, Cleveland 35
Memorial 90, East Central 35
Tahlequah 85, Glenpool 32
Fort Gibson 51, Harding Prep 29
Victory Christian 42, Bishop Kelley 36
Coweta 58, Pryor 56, OT
Beggs 80, Okmulgee 26
Hominy 66, Shidler 33
Chandler 43, Depew 35
Vian 65, Haskell 46
Holland Hall 71, Regent Prep 9
Kansas 71, Westville 29
Leflore County Tournament
Heavener 52, Poteau 49
66 Conference Tournament
Seminole 54, Okemah 47
Wesleyan Christian 40, Mingo Valley Christian 29
Linescores
Bixby 56, Booker T., Washington 41
Bixby;14;14;17;11;--;56
Booker T. Washington;11;10;11;9;--;41
Bixby: Bradley 14, Mayes 13, Wernli 11, Neilsen 10, Baldwin 8.
Booker T. Washington: C. Hill 12, Mitchell 12, Smith 9, Johnson 3, DeLoviser 2, S. Hill 2, Jones 1.
Ponca City 42, Bartlesville 39
Ponca City;10;9;12;11;--;42
Bartlesville;10;12;8;9;--;39
Ponca City: Gertken 15, Badley 11, Fincher 9, Dingus 3, Blackstar 2, Allison 2.
Bartlesville: Duncan 8, Gronnigan 8, Valentine 7, Chambers 5, Rovenstine 5, Wood 4, Hodge 2.