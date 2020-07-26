GOLF

Local

Sean Foley Performance

Junior All-Star; Orlando, Fla.

15-under: T3. Sam Morris, Tulsa, 71-74-74-219

Oaks Country Club

Horserace No. 1: 1. Greg Holley and Bat Shunatona, 2. Kyle Kleckner and Steve Jaggers, 3. Nick Woodward and Mike Levinson.

Horserace No. 2: 1. Randy Duncan and Greg Mahaney, 2. Bob Bush and Jim Eardley, 3. Jackie Dodgin and Nick Hollingsworth

Horserace No. 3: 1. Joe Joe Birdwell and Larry Turner, 2. Colin Scarsdale and Jeff Ellson, 3. Brad Nelligan and Kenny Gibbons

Golf Club of Oklahoma

Saturday Net Classic

1. Tom Young 68, 2. Chris Sottong 69, 3. Don Jernigan 69, 4. Jeff Jensen 71, 5. Floyd Autin 72, 6. Bob Curry 73, 7. Rick Butefish 74

Hole in one

South Lakes: John Scott, No. 13, 126 yards, gap wedge.

Shoots age or better

Golf Club of Oklahoma: Ed Cohlmia 71, shot 68.

Mohawk Park (Woodbine): Joe Reeves, 84, shot 82.

Owasso Golf and Athletic Club: Mike Graves, 77, shot 76.

Broken Arrow Golf and Athletic Club: Forrest Fischer, 74, shot 74.

Battle Creek: Eugene Blake, 83, shot 81.

South Lakes: Steve Mancino, 76, shot 74; John Scott, 72, shot 72.

Tags