Junior All-Star; Orlando, Fla.
15-under: T3. Sam Morris, Tulsa, 71-74-74-219
Oaks Country Club
Horserace No. 1: 1. Greg Holley and Bat Shunatona, 2. Kyle Kleckner and Steve Jaggers, 3. Nick Woodward and Mike Levinson.
Horserace No. 2: 1. Randy Duncan and Greg Mahaney, 2. Bob Bush and Jim Eardley, 3. Jackie Dodgin and Nick Hollingsworth
Horserace No. 3: 1. Joe Joe Birdwell and Larry Turner, 2. Colin Scarsdale and Jeff Ellson, 3. Brad Nelligan and Kenny Gibbons
Golf Club of Oklahoma
Saturday Net Classic
1. Tom Young 68, 2. Chris Sottong 69, 3. Don Jernigan 69, 4. Jeff Jensen 71, 5. Floyd Autin 72, 6. Bob Curry 73, 7. Rick Butefish 74
Hole in one
South Lakes: John Scott, No. 13, 126 yards, gap wedge.
Shoots age or better
Golf Club of Oklahoma: Ed Cohlmia 71, shot 68.
Mohawk Park (Woodbine): Joe Reeves, 84, shot 82.
Owasso Golf and Athletic Club: Mike Graves, 77, shot 76.
Broken Arrow Golf and Athletic Club: Forrest Fischer, 74, shot 74.
Battle Creek: Eugene Blake, 83, shot 81.
South Lakes: Steve Mancino, 76, shot 74; John Scott, 72, shot 72.