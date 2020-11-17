Local
FOREST RIDGE
Senior Shamble
1. Gidley, Savis, Fry, Daugherty, 149; 2. Risner, Thomas, Griffith, 149; 3. Brown, Tyler, Buntt, Howard, 153; 4. Meyers, Slack, Hansen, Bowman, 158.
SAPULPA
Senior Scramble
1. Wayne Johnson, Billy Green, Quentin Maxwell, Bob Henshaw, 60; 2. Harry Bailey, Lee Benest, David Shouse, 60; 3. Steve Blackburn; Paul Pearcy, Rob Jones, Bill Cruikshank, 61; 4. Bud Musser, Roger Gray, Mark Nelson, Gail Musser, 63; 5. Dave Henderson, Dean Wiehl, Don Ward, Tom Henderson, 63; 6. Jim Ellis, Jerry Lewis, Nelson Henley, Harold Umholtz, 63; 7. Joe Bennett, Jerry Bennett, Ed Horton, Doyle Williams, 64; 8. Johnny Baker, Bob Warner, Ron Taber, Keith Bacon, 65; 9. Paul Slavens, Frank Wright, Max Leaverton, Herman Henderson, 65; 10. Doug Manning, Cap Hurlbutt, Rick Hankins, Earl Hall, 66; 11. Randy Rice, Mel Gilbertson, Dave Heatherly, Stella Zuniga, 66; 12. Steve Carlile, Bailey Jackson, Jerry Reed, Van Robinson, 66; 13, Craig Crowder, Bob Phillipe, Leon Pritchard, Kenny Luge, 66.
Hole-in-one
INDIAN SPRINGS (River Course): Lynne Luebke, No. 7, 110 yards, 6-hybrid.
LAFORTUNE (Championship Course): Bob Stove, No. 6, 125 yards, 8-iron.
PRAIRIE DUNES: Errol Ingram, No. 10, 159 yards, 9-iron.
Shoots age or better
BATTLE CREEK: Jim Brock, 81, shot 79; Jim Ingram, 78, shot 76; Ray White, 84, shot 84.
INDIAN SPRINGS (River Course): Kirby Cozort, 77, shot 72.
MOHAWK PARK (Woodbine): Joe Reeves, 84, shot 83.
SOUTH LAKES: Hi Camp, 90, shot 87; Dave Demuth, 82, shot 79.
FOOTBALL
High school
6AI-1 All-District team
Coach of the year: Rashaun Woods, Enid.
Co-District Players of the Year: Stephen Kittleman, Jenks; Ethan Hyche, Santa Fe.
Co-Offensive Players of the Year: Grant Lohr, Jenks; Dayton Wolfe, Westmoore.
Defensive Player of the Year: Collin Oliver, Santa Fe.
Co-Defensive Ends of the Year: Willie Prince, Norman; James Burnett, Santa Fe.
Co-Defensive Tackle of the Year: CJ Adams, Enid; Devon Polley, Edmond Memorial.
Outside Linebacker of the Year: Cedric McClendon, Norman.
Co-Inside Linebacker of the Year: Ian McDonald, Edmond Memorial; Tyson Ward, Jenks.
Safety of the Year: Micaiah Bivines, Norman.
Corner of the Year: Corey Williams, Broken Arrow.
Offensive Back of the Year: Sanchez Banks. Broken Arrow.
Offensive Line of the Year: Ryan Denny, Santa Fe; Rylie Griffin, Broken Arrow; Talon Wheeler Broken Arrow; Haden Crawley Jenks; Logan Nobles Jenks; Nate Gamble, Enid; Garret Humann, Westmoore.
Wide Receiver of the Year: Jaden Bray, Norman.
Tight End of the Year: Waylon Adams, Jenks.
Returner of the Year: Angelo Rankin, Santa Fe.
Punter of the Year: Seth Dodd Broken Arrow.
Kicker of the Year: Ryan Bussert, Edmond Memorial.
Iron Man of the Year: Jayden Patrick, Jenks.
Courage Award (overcoming injury): Jonathan White, Enid; Caden Hernandez, Yukon; Josiah James, Westmoore.
All-District by School
BROKEN ARROW: Garrett Hinesely, Jake Raines, Keyon Barnett, Jaiell Talley, Dakota Tomlinson, Lance Young, Cam Ferguson, Darryan Moss, Jaeyland Johnson. Honorable Mention: Jeremiah Bracket, Brandon Barwig.
EDMOND MEMORIAL: Aidan Hamlin, Cormon Goff, Rob Ray, Blake Chandler, Cade Adams.Honorable Mention: Carson Riney, Cameron Goff, Mitchell Suttle.
EDMOND SANTA FE: Micah Snoddy, Corey Spurgeon, Efram Njoroge, Shawn Allen, Gavin Duverger, Matt Barton, Blake Montgomery. Honorable Mention: Audrel Burge, Caleb Lawson, Caden Peters, Jaden Ploeger, Dustin Teupell.
ENID: CJ Adams, Nate Gamble, Jonathan White. Honorable Mention: Taylor Frye, Maddux Mayberry, Tyler Holland, Dayton Griffin, Sean Graves, Savien Vasquez, Hunter Filarski.
JENKS: Isaac Arsee, Griffin Forbes, Joshua Heck, Chase Jackson, Will Mulready, Tim Pennington. Honorable Mention: Trey Bargas, Khaleel Berry.
NORMAN: Aiden Rosales, Isaac Raymond Brown, Jayven Jackson, Micaiah Bivines, CJ McClendon, Jaden Bray, Willie Prince. Honorable Mention: Mario Sanchez, Alexander Norris, Art DeLoera.
WESTMOORE: JaQuan Richardson, Kylen Tennyson, Daunmonique Reece, KeShawn Oliver, Josh Steward, Sam Olajide. Honorable Mention: Ryan Minor, Kristian Liaja, Issac Stallings, Russell Raydon.
YUKON: Triston Brooke, Logan Grulkey, Travon Ware, Colton Phinney, Austin Jones, Blake Nail, Will Bost, Cameron Martin, Cody Pfieffer. Honorable Mention: Jacob Mirkes, Caleb Moore, Colby Baker, Kaden Allen, Nate Hopkins, Zach Mathews.
