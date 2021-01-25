 Skip to main content
GOLF

  • Updated

Local

SAPULPA

Senior Scramble

1. Derrick Pickering, Lee Benest, Bill Cruikshank, Bob Phillipe, Dave Heatherly, 63; 2. Dave Henderson, Tom Henderson, Bud Musser, Mel Gilbertson, Bailey Jackson, 63.

BASKETBALL

High school: Girls

Pawhuska @ Barnsdall, postponed

Cushing @ Cleveland, postponed

Dewar @ Watts, canceled

East Central @ Edison, postponed

Sperry @ Mannford, postponed

Owasso @ Sapulpa, postponed

Union @ Bixby, postponed

Vian 51, Sallisaw Central 43

Kiefer 57, Eufaula 25

Stroud 47, Prague 46

Tahlequah 58, Skiatook 16

Fort Gibson 44, Locust Grove 36

Pawnee 53, Wellston 44

Verdigris 58, Hilldale 45

Norman 81, Stillwater 33

Roland 65, Checotah 31

Okemah 62, Konawa 36

Stigler 74, Wilburton 37

Mounds 46, Summit Christian 27

Glenpool 33, Collinsville 31

Rejoice Christian 36, Regent Prep 33

Linescores

Keys 72, Westville 33

Westville;4;9;7;13;--;33

Keys;30;11;19;12;--;72

Westville: Barry 9, McCollum 8, Snyder 5, Swank 5, Beach 4, Tye 2.

Keys (14-1): K. Eubanks 16, A. Berry 15, Winkler 13, Radomski 8, Kelley 5, A. Eubanks 5, Davis 4, McCollum 2, Holmes 2, Stilwell 2.

Coweta 46, Grove 36

Coweta;6;19;7;14;--;46

Grove;8;10;5;13;--;36

Coweta: A. Mercer 15, Brice 15, Allison Mercer 8, Addington 8.

Grove: Geer 17, Boyett 10, Gregg 4, Morris 3, Collins 2.

Sand Springs 53, Jenks 32

Jenks;4;8;9;11;--;32

Sand Springs;15;15;9;14;--;53

Jenks (6-9): Luciano 12, Twichaus 10, Brown 5, Johnson 2, Simpson 2, Robinson 1.

Sand Springs (8-6, 4-3): Wilson 12, Jackson 12, Hampton 9, Kirkendoll 5, L. Morris 4, Cheney 3, T. Morris 2, Tanner 2, Jordan 2, Pearce 2.

Inola 52, Adair 46

Adair;6;7;15;18;--;46

Inola;8;10;11;23;--;52

Adair: Branham 21, Moore 10, Brewer 6, Long 4, Winfield 3, Russell 2.

Inola: Day 17, Weast 14, Bryant 9, Eaves 6, Moore 3, Courtney 2, Mootry 1.

Jay 48, Miami 37

Jay;19;4;11;14;--;48

Miami;5;15;7;10;--;37

Jay: Farley 18, Foreman 11, L. Kirby 9, Gibe 5, Brantly 3, S. Kirby 2.

Miami: Hopping 17, Jinks 11, Acupan 4, Payton 3, Preaus 2.

Bishop Kelley 53, Central 34

Central;9;5;12;8;--;34

Bishop Kelley;11;18;11;13;--;53

Central: Brinkley 12, Davis 12, Smith 4, Thomas 4, Knighten 2.

Bishop Kelley: Schneeberg 10, Barton 10, Ritchie 9, Ames 8, Smith 8, Stoia 4, Roy 4.

Broken Arrow 61, Bartlesville 37

Broken Arrow;13;23;13;12;--;61

Bartlesville;6;9;8;14;--;37

Broken Arrow: Jones 22, Duffy 12, Howard 7, Wilson 7, Chatman 4, Pippett 3, Jackson 2, Callens 2, Harger 1, Herrera 1.

Bartlesville: Gronigan 15, Wood 9, Rovenstine 4, Bilger 3, Chambers 2, Hodge 2, Joseph 2.

Pryor 52, Claremore 39

Claremore;9;13;8;9;--;39

Pryor;16;12;15;9;--;52

Claremore: Claborn 16, Bump 12, Ohman 8, Scharnich 3.

Pryor: Looney 13, Burroughs 12, Alt 10, Miller 7, Stohler 4, Elam 3, Robison 3.

Vinita 52, Oologah 33

Oologah;15;5;6;7;--;33

Vinita;15;11;19;7;--;52

Oologah: Standeford 12, Martin 7, Thomas 6, Runner 4, Parks 2, Hill 2.

Vinita: Chaney 17, Classcock 13, Speer 8, Hency 5, Wattenbarger 4, McClellan 2, Trail 2, Christie 1.

Holland Hall 70, Cascia Hall 26

Holland Hall;22;22;18;8;--;70

Cascia Hall;8;4;7;7;--;26

Holland Hall: Regalado 18, Fugate 13, Hill 12, Greer 9, Davis 8, Johnson 6, Lewis 4.

Cascia Hall: Hill 10, Coleman 6, Lobato 6, DeLong 2, Thomas 2.

Liberty 47, Depew 40

Liberty;12;16;8;11;--;47

Depew;9;6;14;11;--;40

Liberty: Boone 19, Estrada 13, Johnson 11, Plummer 2, Seawright 2.

Depew: Wikerson 13, Carrie 11, Rodman 8, James 3, Thatcher 2, McSpaden 2, Lindley 1.

High School: Boys

Pawhuska @ Barnsdall, postponed

Union @ Bixby, postponed

Kansas @ Chouteau, postponed

Ponca City @ Guthrie, canceled

Morris @ Henryetta, postponed

Jay @ Miami, postponed

Poteau @ Stilwell, postponed

Prague @ Stroud, canceled

Salina @ Claremore Sequoyah, postponed

Wright Christian @ Wesleyan Christian, canceled

Webster @ Rogers, postponed

Glencoe 101, Prue 69

Holdenville 46, Okmulgee 45

Vian 57, Sallisaw Central 46

Hulbert 58, Porter 40

Foyil 54, Ketchum 51

Commerce 56, Afton 34

Roland 67, Checotah 35

Glenpool 67, Collinsville 50

Anadarko 40, Elgin 38

Summit Christian 68, Mounds 52

Stroud 66, Olive 38

Victory Christian 81, Lincoln Christian 45

Jenks 53, Sand Springs 49, OT

Spiro 51, Sallisaw 38

Linescores

Berryhill 44, Perkins-Tryon 39

Perkins-Tryon;12;6;2;19;--;39

Berryhill;9;8;11;16;--;44

Perkins-Tryon: McCutchen 13, Muuton 10, Williams 7, Greene 6, Davidson 3.

Berryhill: Dotson 13, G. James 11, D. James 8, Thapa 5, Knight 4, Warkentin 3.

Cushing 57, Cleveland 45

Cleveland;12;14;12;7;--;45

Cushing;4;18;13;22;--;57

Cleveland: Kauk 12, Townley 9, Hamilton 8, Buerker 5, Baker 5, Harlan 4, McEntire 2.

Cushing: Br. Berlowitz 18, Turner 15, Jones 11, Crooks 10, Bl. Berlowitz 2, Yaunt 1.

Owasso 71, Ponca City 48

Ponca City;9;16;17;6;--;48

Owasso;16;14;17;24;--;71

Ponca City: Crandall 15, Faulkner 11, Gazaway 9, Dye 6, Webb 5, Porter 2.

Owasso: Mann 18, Fry 18, Ellison 11, Potter 8, Journee 7, Armstrong 4, Clifton 3, Lewis 2.

Eufaula 75, Midway 60

Midway;12;13;19;16;--;60

Eufaula;24;15;16;20;--;75

Midway: Washington 24, Miller 12, Harrison 10, Gallowtin 8, Shoemate 4, Thierry 2.

Eufaula: Parish 38, Deere 15, James 9, Jones 8, Adcock 4, Pippinger 1.

Riverfield 76, Drumright 66

Riverfield;21;17;13;25;--;76

Drumright;14;20;18;14;--;66

Riverfield: B. Clinton 22, D. Clinton 19, Luelf 14, Alden 9, Kesselring 7, Bluhm 5.

Drumright: Bruce 20, Bray 19, Hall 12, Weir 10, Butler 5.

Keys 70, Westville 53

Westville;5;15;17;16;--;53

Keys;14;23;16;17;--;70

Westville: Bradford 14, Hembree 9, DeLaRosa 8, Jacob 7, Barton 6, Sanchez 6, Martin 3.

Keys: Williams 24, Trimble 15, Barnes 11, Hall 6, Taylor 4, Troyer 4, Tarrance 4, Kimble 2.

Regent Prep 38, Rejoice Christian 37

Rejoice Christian;12;8;5;12;--;37

Regent Prep;7;11;7;13;--;38

Rejoice Christian: Honeycutt 14, Patterson 9, Dimick 6, Wilson 6, Paul 2.

Regent Prep: Camp 17, Streeter 12, Beitel 4, Boshoff 3, Benjamin 2.

Fort Gibson 59, Locust Grove 38

Locust Grove;9;8;7;14;--;38

Fort Gibson;16;10;13;20;--;59

Locust Grove: Holman 13, Bond 6, Fogleman 5, Bible 5, Walkingstick 3, Blackbear 2, Shamel 2, Brown 2.

Fort Gibson: Blunt 22, Edwards 10, Briggs 10, Dennis 9, Rowan 5, Wicks 3.

Pryor 61, Claremore 57

Claremore;14;10;15;18;--;57

Pryor;15;17;10;19;--;61

Claremore: Seidel 15, Steible 14, Hartloff 9, Sherl 7, Roark 5, Strickland 4, McHugh 3.

Pryor: Alt 25, Gore 16, Elza 8, Jordan 7, Douglass 5.

Adair 71, Inola 67

Adair;16;13;17;25;--;71

Inola;9;12;22;24;--;67

Adair: Long 26, Condit 15, Ratcliff 14, Johnson 5, Back 4, Duncan 4, Jackson 3.

Inola: Thomas 21, Norman 11, Ford 9, Biggs 8, Spurlock 8, Cummins 4, Parsons 3, Brown 3.

Bishop Kelley 86, Central 56

Central;13;6;13;24;--;56

Bishop Kelley;21;18;23;24;--;86

Central: Stewart 15, Goff-Brown 12, Williams 11, James 7, Davis 6, McBee 2, Johnson 2, Edmundson 1.

Bishop Kelley: Gendron 17, Wormell 15, Morrison 11, Plaisance 10, Bomprezzi 6, Barrett 5, Dee 5, Roy 4, Wallace 3, Walker 3, Williams 3, Been 2, Thorpe 2.

Broken Arrow 86, Bartlesville 51

Broken Arrow;21;17;25;23;--;86

Bartlesville;8;12;14;17;--;51

Broken Arrow: Pinder 22, Allen 13, Talley 13, McCurdy 9, Dow 9, Blair 6, Buckner 6, Barnes 3, Johnson 3, Dodd 2.

Bartlesville: Castillo 18, Knakvinda 13, Carter 8, Wood 6, Ayyappan 4, Smith 2.

Liberty 49, Depew 22

Liberty;11;15;7;16;--;49

Depew;9;6;2;5;--;22

Liberty: Still 13, Cornwell 8, Aguayo 6, Livingston 6, Wheeler 5, Morrow 5, Thompson 3, Byrd 3.

Depew: Combs 9, Osburn 5, Burdick 2, Slape 2, McMasters 2, Croven 2.

Vinita 49, Oologah 45

Oologah;12;13;11;9;--;45

Vinita;8;15;17;9;--;49

Oologah: Garrison 16, Ryan 10, Marshall 6, Gibson 5, Despain 3, Mader 3, Barron 2.

Vinita: Glasscock 12, Anderson 9, Winfrey 8, Downing 6 Martins 6, Ramsey 6, Rife 2.

WRESTLING

High school

BROKEN ARROW 58, GLENPOOL 12

106: Riley Kuder (BA) p. Korey Griffin, 3:25; 113; Evan Rodriguez (BA) p. Wyatt Miller, 3:45; 120: Rhett Peak (BA) p. Gabe Blanchard, 3:26; 126: Parker Witcraft (BA) m.d. Kobye Griffin, 9-1; 132: Mike Edwards (G) p. Casey Goss, 3:33; 138: Jace Ellis (G) d. Andrew Lollis, 10-8; 145: Jared Hill (BA) p. Barton Clarke, 3:12; 152: Gus Edwards (G) d. Brayden Barnett, 4-1; 160: Dayton Hill (BA) d. Kevin Lund, 10-9; 170: Braden Anderson (BA) d. Garrett Wells, 5-3; 182: Ramses Soto (BA) p. Maverick Bolding, 3:46; 195: Eli Hynes (BA) p. Colby Tarrant, 1:34; 220: Emmanuel Skillings (BA) p. Nick Marshall, 1:00; HWT: Mitchell Banning (BA) p. Ryan Winn, 5:24.

