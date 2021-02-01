College: Women
Trinity Forest Invitational
Team Standings
2. Oklahoma State;292
5. Tulsa;302
Tulsa Individual Standings
7. Lorena Tseng;73
15. Lilly Thomas;75
24. Haley Greb;76
40. Taylor Dobson;78
64. Tita Loudtragulngam;82
OSU Individual Standings
1. Maja Stark;66
7. Han-Hsuan Yu;76
12. Lianna Bailey;75
27. Hailey Jones;75
44. Maddison Hinson-Tolchard;80
Local
PAGE BELCHER
Christian Men's Fellowship
1. Dick Tullis, 70; 2. Don Liland, 71; 3. Bob Bell, 72; 4. Bill Kusleika, 75; 4. Frank Prentice, 75; 6. Bill French, 77; 6. Darrell Hathcock, 77; 8. Mel Hayes, 78; 9. Duand Dunham, 79; 10. Hank Prideaux, 83
Hole in One
ADAMS GOLF CLUB: Bill Estes, No. 12, 125 yards, 5 Hybrid
Shoots Age or Better
BATTLE CREEK GOLF CLUB: Jim Ingram, 79, shot 76
THE CANYONS AT BLACKJACK RIDGE: Ralph Manis, 77, shot 75
SOUTH LAKES: Jim Metcalf, 93, shot 86
WOODBINE: Joe Reeves, 84, shot 84
BASKETBALL
High School: Girls
Poteau @ Roland, canceled
Hominy 49, Copan 34
Depew 52, Strother 48, OT
Perry 31, Pawnee 29
Shidler 43, Barnsdall 25
Stillwater 63, Enid 47
Claremore Sequoyah 46, Chelsea 38
Linescores
Wagoner 55, Central 27
Wagoner;13;19;12;11;--;55
Central;2;3;11;11;--;27
Wagoner: Pawpa 24, Burkhartzmeyer 21, Medlin 4, Parish 2, Foreman 2, Riggs 2.
Central: Davis 10, N. Knighten 5, Brinkley 4, Smith 4, Thomas 3.
High School: Boys
Adair @ Kansas, postponed
Cascia Hall @ Regent Prep, canceled
Nowata 73, Caney Valley 57
Pawnee 58, Perry 52
Poteau 59, Roland 54
Linescores
Wagoner 61, Central 56
Wagoner;13;21;9;18–61
Central;21;16;7;12–56
Wagoner (9-6): Scroggins 18, Nanni 14, Love 11, Pawpa 6, Southern 5, Marsey 4, Jones 3.
Central (2-10): Edmundson 17, Goff-Brown 17, Williams 8, Stewart 6, James 4, Davis 2, Johnson 2.
Claremore Sequoyah 58, Chelsea 35
Chelsea;11;12;7;5;--;35
Claremore Sequoyah;20;8;18;12;--;58
Chelsea: Reed 12, Guffut 8, Quigly 5, Riddle 4, Presson 3, Hampton 3.
Claremore Sequoyah: Bedsworth 14, Thompson 8, Bulman 7, Kal. Bickel 7, Jano 6, Kar. Bickel 5, Burks 3, L. Wood 3, Hattaway 3, E. Wood 2.