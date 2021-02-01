 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
GOLF
agate

GOLF

  • Updated

College: Women

Trinity Forest Invitational

Team Standings

2. Oklahoma State;292

5. Tulsa;302

Tulsa Individual Standings

7. Lorena Tseng;73

15. Lilly Thomas;75

24. Haley Greb;76

40. Taylor Dobson;78

64. Tita Loudtragulngam;82

OSU Individual Standings

1. Maja Stark;66

7. Han-Hsuan Yu;76

12. Lianna Bailey;75

27. Hailey Jones;75

44. Maddison Hinson-Tolchard;80

Local

PAGE BELCHER

Christian Men's Fellowship

1. Dick Tullis, 70; 2. Don Liland, 71; 3. Bob Bell, 72; 4. Bill Kusleika, 75; 4. Frank Prentice, 75; 6. Bill French, 77; 6. Darrell Hathcock, 77; 8. Mel Hayes, 78; 9. Duand Dunham, 79; 10. Hank Prideaux, 83

Hole in One

ADAMS GOLF CLUB: Bill Estes, No. 12, 125 yards, 5 Hybrid

Shoots Age or Better

BATTLE CREEK GOLF CLUB: Jim Ingram, 79, shot 76

THE CANYONS AT BLACKJACK RIDGE: Ralph Manis, 77, shot 75

SOUTH LAKES: Jim Metcalf, 93, shot 86

WOODBINE: Joe Reeves, 84, shot 84

BASKETBALL

High School: Girls

Poteau @ Roland, canceled

Hominy 49, Copan 34

Depew 52, Strother 48, OT

Perry 31, Pawnee 29

Shidler 43, Barnsdall 25

Stillwater 63, Enid 47

Claremore Sequoyah 46, Chelsea 38

Linescores

Wagoner 55, Central 27

Wagoner;13;19;12;11;--;55

Central;2;3;11;11;--;27

Wagoner: Pawpa 24, Burkhartzmeyer 21, Medlin 4, Parish 2, Foreman 2, Riggs 2.

Central: Davis 10, N. Knighten 5, Brinkley 4, Smith 4, Thomas 3.

High School: Boys

Adair @ Kansas, postponed

Cascia Hall @ Regent Prep, canceled

Nowata 73, Caney Valley 57

Pawnee 58, Perry 52

Poteau 59, Roland 54

Linescores

Wagoner 61, Central 56

Wagoner;13;21;9;18–61

Central;21;16;7;12–56

Wagoner (9-6): Scroggins 18, Nanni 14, Love 11, Pawpa 6, Southern 5, Marsey 4, Jones 3.

Central (2-10): Edmundson 17, Goff-Brown 17, Williams 8, Stewart 6, James 4, Davis 2, Johnson 2.

Claremore Sequoyah 58, Chelsea 35

Chelsea;11;12;7;5;--;35

Claremore Sequoyah;20;8;18;12;--;58

Chelsea: Reed 12, Guffut 8, Quigly 5, Riddle 4, Presson 3, Hampton 3.

Claremore Sequoyah: Bedsworth 14, Thompson 8, Bulman 7, Kal. Bickel 7, Jano 6, Kar. Bickel 5, Burks 3, L. Wood 3, Hattaway 3, E. Wood 2.

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News