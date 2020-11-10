 Skip to main content
GOLF

GOLF

FOREST RIDGE

Senior Shamble

1. Steve Gidley, Don Tyler, Dave Hansen, Steve Griffith, 148; 2. D.B. Merrill, Burns Davis, Steve Daugherty, Herb Bowman, 155; 3. Tom Graham, Hardy Thomas, Steve Ingram, Frank Rehbein, 159.

PAGE BELCHER

Christian Men's Fellowship

1. Bob Bell, 68; 2. Don Liland, 71; 3. George Siler, 74; 4. Dick Tullis, 75; 4. Duane Dunham, 75; 4. Bill Kusleika, 75; 7. Ed Hendrix, 76; 7. Mel Hayes, 76; 7. Jerry Henderson, 76; 10. Ron Wilson, 78; 10. Gary Lee, 78; 12. Mark Clemons, 79; 13. Ken Hayes, 95.

