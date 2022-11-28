Golden Eagles to face Ozark Christian in exhibition

Oral Roberts University vs. Ozark Christian College
7 p.m. Tuesday, Mabee Center
ORU Sports Network, 99.9 FM ESPN Radio
Records: ORU 4-3, OCC 2-0
Three Storylines
Bread and butter: ORU ranks 10th nationally in 3-pointers per game with 11. The Golden Eagles have hit 77 triples in seven games, the most in the Summit League.
Strength of schedule: According to the KenPom rankings, a renowned publication that releases advanced college basketball statistics, the Golden Eagles have played the toughest schedule in the country this season.
“O”RU: Four Golden Eagles are averaging double-figures so far this season: Max Abmas (15.9), Issac McBride (13.3), Connor Vanover (13.3) and Kareem Thompson (10.3).
— Bryce McKinnis, Tulsa World