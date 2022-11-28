 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
ORAL ROBERTS MEN'S BASKETBALL

Golden Eagles to face Ozark Christian in exhibition

  • Updated
  • 0

Oral Roberts University vs. Ozark Christian College

7 p.m. Tuesday, Mabee Center

ORU Sports Network, 99.9 FM ESPN Radio

Records: ORU 4-3, OCC 2-0

Three Storylines

Bread and butter: ORU ranks 10th nationally in 3-pointers per game with 11. The Golden Eagles have hit 77 triples in seven games, the most in the Summit League.

Strength of schedule: According to the KenPom rankings, a renowned publication that releases advanced college basketball statistics, the Golden Eagles have played the toughest schedule in the country this season.

“O”RU: Four Golden Eagles are averaging double-figures so far this season: Max Abmas (15.9), Issac McBride (13.3), Connor Vanover (13.3) and Kareem Thompson (10.3).

— Bryce McKinnis, Tulsa World

Sports Writer

I cover sports at the University of Tulsa and Oral Roberts University. I previously freelanced for the Edmond Sun, the Daily Ardmoreite and others. I graduated from the University of Central Oklahoma in 2021 via Tishomingo High School in 2017.

