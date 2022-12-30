The warm, fuzzy glow of the holidays just passed is so ubiquitous it’s practically a cliché, but for many people, there’s little warmth, no fuzzy and hardly any glow.

For those folks, there might be poverty, illness, job loss and any number of other contributors to overall hard times.

But there’s another type of glow that is meant to be a catalyst to help people out of hard times and into sufficiency, health and employment — Winter Glow.

The annual fundraiser for Sand Springs Community Services — slated for Jan. 21 this year — is always critical to the agency’s ability to help neighbors in need, but that might never have been more true than it is today. Since the COVID-19 pandemic, “our new client ratio has been nearly 50%,” Sand Springs Community Services Executive Director Nathan Woodmansee said Thursday.

That means nearly half of all households the agency has assisted during the pandemic have been families who hadn’t needed assistance before the pandemic.

Woodmansee said Winter Glow is more critical than ever to allowing Sand Springs Community Services to help them.

“That is especially true in the midst of this economy with the pandemic still looming,” he said.

“The Winter Glow helps in two ways: It yields financial donations that are vital to the success of community programs, and it is a fun evening in the first part of the new year that gives our staff, board members, volunteers and community partners a time to come together to celebrate the agency and to look confidently toward serving the needs of the most vulnerable in the community.

“We have a shared interest in serving Sand Springs and helping to make it a great place to live — for everyone,” Woodmansee said. “Winter Glow funds literally help stock the vital food pantry and help to sustain water or housing for families experiencing crisis.

“We know that these last couple of years have been especially challenging for everyone,” he said. “Winter Glow is an evening that allows all participants to take a breath and enjoy the company of friends in the community.”

Sand Springs attorney Cynthia Phillips has been on the board of directors of Sand Springs Community Services since 1990 and is the chairwoman of the Winter Glow Committee.

She said the agency “provides such a valuable resource for our community for people who are experiencing emergency needs.”

“They just quietly do a lot of providing of services for people in our community who are in need,” she said, adding that, as Woodmansee noted, “we’ve had a lot of people who’ve had to use our services for the first time over the last three, four years” as a result of everything from COVID-19 to tornadoes and floods.

“People who wouldn’t normally need assistance find comfort in being able to go somewhere locally with people who care for our community,” Phillips said.

“It’s one of those agencies that if you donate money to them, you know it’s going to get spent in the right way.”

Sand Springs Community Services, a self-funded organization that has no government contracts, opened its doors in 1928 and has been helping the city’s residents in their times of need ever since.

Its staff consists of Woodmansee as the only full-time employee plus three part-time employees and a small army of volunteers.